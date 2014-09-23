Livid's Guitar Wing MIDI Control Surface for Guitarists and Bassists —Video

Below, check out two videos that demo something called the Guitar Wing, a MIDI control surface designed for guitarists and bassists.

From the company:

The Guitar Wing easily attaches to any electric guitar or bass and communicates wirelessly to your computer or USB-MIDI host. You can use the Guitar Wing with the bundled effects plug-in, WingFX, or dive into the vast world of software, controlling programs like Logic, Garage Band, Ableton Live, Guitar Rig, Reason and many others.

The Guitar Wing simply works with any software that supports MIDI. Templates are available for popular software platforms such as Ableton Live, Guitar Rig, Logic, and more. The Guitar Wing can also be used to control MIDI hardware like Axe-FX or Eventide pedals, using your computer and MIDI interface or a USB-MIDI host. Use the Guitar Wing Integration Guide for project templates, setup instructions, and other resources to use Guitar Wing with your favorite music production or DJ software.

For more information, check out this link, plus the photo gallery and recently posted (summer 2014) demo videos below.