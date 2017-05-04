Magnatone Introduces Varsity Reverb Amplifier

(Image credit: Magnatone)

Magnatone has announced its new Varsity Reverb amplifier. From the company:

The Varsity is quickly becoming a favorite amplifier for gigging guitarists (ask Jeff Beck). Now there’s an even more versatile option: the Varsity Reverb. Same specs and great tone. As with all Magnatone amps, the Varsity Reverb is made with all American parts and true point-to-point wiring.

"The Varsity was designed to deliver that classic, all-American tone in studio with rich harmonics, amazing headroom with touch-sensitivity to die for," said Magnatone Founder and President Ted Kornblum. "The new Varsity Reverb provides more range and options, and has the muscle to accompany artists on-stage."

The Varsity Reverb is a push-pull 15-watt amplifier powered by two EL84 power tubes and has traditional Magnatone vintage brown and gold cosmetics.

This popular tube amplifier is bright and lively, full of color and harmonics. The dual 12AX7s in the preamp provide a classic American tone. Combined with tube-driven full length Accutronics spring reverb, the Varsity Reverb delivers a sound much bigger than the power rating. The new Varsity Reverb is also foot-switch compatible, so you can control the negative feedback feature by pedal as well as on/off reverb.

“We are excited to see artists using our amps in live performances, including David Crosby who is using the new Varsity Reverb on tour this May in support of his new album, Lighthouse,” said Kornblum.

The Varsity Reverb, part of Magnatone's Traditional Collection, was previewed at the 2017 Winter NAMM Show in January and is now available from retailers worldwide.

To learn more about the Varsity Reverb and Magnatone's full range of professional amplifiers, featuring Magnatone’s true pitch shifting vibrato available in mono or stereo, magnatoneusa.com.