Marshall Amplification's Handwired Series Amps, Behind-the-Scenes Video

Below, check out a brand-new video posted today, July 14, by Marshall Amplification.

The clip is dedicated to the company's Handwired Series of all-valve amps.

From the company:

The Handwired Series celebrates the legacy of more than 50 years of Marshall's influence on the sound of rock and British blues music. These handcrafted reissues capture in detail the authentic, legendary sound of Marshall, not only for connoisseurs and collectors, but also for a new generation of gear-savvy musicians.

The hand-soldered, all-valve 1962HW is a faithful recreation of the classic Series II 1962, 2 x 12" combo. This legendary 30 Watt, two-channel amp was born in 1965 and was famously used by Eric Clapton with one of the most influential blues bands, John Mayall's Bluesbreakers, in 1966 — hence the 1962′s commonly used "Bluesbreaker" nickname.

