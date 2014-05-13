Marshall AS50D Acoustic Combo Amp — Demo Video

Guitar Center recently started creating "product spotlight" videos for gear that happens to be available at their stores. This week's demo video showcases the 50-watt, 2x8" Marshall AS50D acoustic combo amp.

The video shows the versatility of the model, which has two channels, including one channel with a phantom-powered microphone. Note that each channel has its own volume, EQ, FX loop and D.I output.

The amp manages to show that Marshall's softer side is just as impressive as the blues and hard rock the company is famous for.

Learn more about the amp at marshallamps.com.