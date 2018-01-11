Martin Introduces Re-Imagined Standard Series

(Image credit: Martin)

Martin has announced that it has revamped its flagship Standard series, marking the most significant update to its flagship line of guitars in its 185-year history.

The most notable updates to the line include the addition of a modern high performance neck that is thinner and more comfortable for the player, and vintage appointments, including aging toner and open-gear tuners. There have been changes to internal features as well that include scalloped and forward-shifted top bracing, depending on the style.

“I challenged my coworkers to help me with the significant task of modernizing guitars whose origins go back to the 1930s (and earlier),” Chris Martin said in a press release. “As you might imagine, the discussions were quite animated. Fortunately, we all knew we were working toward a common goal: How can we modernize traditional Martin Guitar models while continuing to honor our rich history and heritage? Well, together we met that challenge head-on, and the results far exceeded my expectations.”

“Changing this many models that are so iconic to the company and music industry all at once was a real challenge,” Fred Greene, Martin’s Senior Director of Product Management, said “But our team did an incredible job in choosing appointments and improvements that make these instruments even better.”

For further details on the entire reimagined Standard Series, stop by martinguitar.com/standard.