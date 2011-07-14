Masked Musings: Photos from June 7 Benefit for Los Straitjackets' Danny Amis at the Mayan in Los Angeles

On June 7, Jimmy Vivino and Los Straitjackets hosted a benefit for Daddy-O Grande at the historic Mayan Theatre in downtown Los Angeles.

Daddy-O (Or, as he's known in the civilian world, Danny Amis) is suffering from multiple myeloma. He just underwent a successful stem cell transplant, and the concert (along with other shows in Hoboken, Chicago, Minneapolis, Nashville and Mexico City) was organized to help him cover his mounting medical expenses.

The setting was perfect, from the Mayan temple decor to the 30-foot-high projections of Daddy-O Grande’s head on either side of the stage. It was the right place to be wearing a Lucha Libre mask!

Not surprisingly, there was a stage full of fire power, including Los Straitjackets, Jimmy Vivino and The Basic Cable Band, Mike Campbell, Cesar Rosas and David Hidalgo of Los Lobos, Pete Anderson, Ben Vaughn, Johnny Rivers, Big Sandy, Stan Ridgeway, Rosie Flores, El Vez, Tony Valentino of The Standells, Ron Dzublia, Dan Marcus, Exene Cervenka and El Gecko (Scott Esbeck, Los Straitjackets' original bassist).

Be sure to check out the Telecaster Jimmy Vivino is playing. It has some history:

"My guitar is a 1959 blonde/rosewood fingerboard Telecaster," Vivino said. "It was acquired from Ray Pohlman, Phil Spector's Wrecking Crew bassist/guitarist. Ray also played in The Marketts, a band made up of LA session cats, including guitarist Tommy Tedesco and drummer Hal Blaine. It was played by Tedesco on "Out Of Limits," a true '60s instrumental classic. It's the first thing you hear on the song, and it defines the sound of that record."

Mike Campbell brought along a Ventures model Mosrite that Danny Amis had given him as payment for a session a few years back. Pete Anderson played his Reverend Pete Anderson Signature Model. He even brought along an extra one, which was raffled off to a lucky audience member.

So if you like rock 'n' roll and roots music played with style and skill, El Mayan was the place to be!

All photos taken by and courtesy of James Palczewski.

El Maestro is sometimes known as the Fifth Straitjacket. He coordinates Los Straitjackets' world domination from his secret mountain lair.