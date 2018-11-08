M.D. Effects Introduces New Compactor Pedal

M.D. Effects has introduced the Compactor compressor pedal. The new unit boasts controls for Attack, Release, Output and Blend, as well as a Bright toggle switch to enhance high frequencies. Additionally, the Compactor features top-mounted input, output and power jacks and "clickless" true bypass switching, and accepts 9V DC negative power.

The unit is hand-built in California and comes housed in a sleek, black-on-black enclosure.

The Compactor sells for $200 and can be purchased directly at mdeffects.net.