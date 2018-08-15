Meet Earthboard, the First Ever Magnetically-Powered and Designed Pedalboard

Rare Earth Music, LLC has introduced the first ever magnetically-powered and designed effects pedalboard. Watch a demo above.

The patented Earthboard design incorporates rare earth magnets, a steel-rail system and a long-lasting rechargeable battery that together provide power and sound to effects pedals and removes the messy cobweb of adapter cords. The rechargeable battery eliminates the need for wall electricity and provides a true isolated power source that removes noise interference, annoying hums and grounding issues.

The Earthboard system features and highlights include:

• Cordless design makes set up and tear down quick and easy

• No pedal daisy-chaining required

• Less tangle of cords means a cleaner, safer stage front

• Long lasting rechargeable battery provides hours of uninterrupted playtime

• User friendly battery with indicator and warning lights gives confidence

• Battery provides a true isolated power source for a purer sound

• Rare earth magnets secure pedals to the docking station making it completely portable

• Gravity Boots allow pedals to easily be changed out and rearranged on the board

• No need for frustrating Velcro ripping or permanent zip ties

There are three Earthboard models that hold 5, 7 or 11 standard size pedals. Each full system includes the docking station (board), gravity boots, tethers, rechargeable battery and battery boot. The full systems range in price from $349-$649 depending on size and base material (available in polypropylene and aluminum).

To find out more, head over to earthboardmusic.com.