Mesa/Boogie Announces New Triple Crown TC-100 Amp

Mesa/Boogie has announced its new Triple Crown TC-100 amp, the newest addition to its Triple Crown series.

The TC-100’s all-tube amplifier is powered by four EL-34 power tubes and sits in the same small footprint as the company's TC-50, delivering twice the power and five times the power control at only 11 pounds more in weight.

The TC-100's new Multi-Soak feature helps deliver the Triple Crown voice with added punch and aggressive performance, easily tamed with the flick of a switch for home or studio use. The Multi-Soak in each Channel offers five power options, from the full 100-watts of power and headroom, incrementally descending from 100 to 50, 20, and seven down to three Watts of low power clip-ability, expanding the versatility of each channel exponentially. For added tone shaping control, MESA’s Bias Select Switch provides the option to swap the stock compliment of EL34s with the fatter, rounder sounding 6L6 or lower powered 6V6, which reduces all available power settings by 50 percent. In addition to 100 Watts of shapeable power, the TC-100’s three channels deliver pristine Clean, aggressive Crunch, up to massive Gain. Each Channel is fitted with a voicing switch; Drive in Channel 1, and Tight in Channels 2 and 3.

Mesa’s All-Tube reverb is featured on the TC-100 and is channel-assignable for all 3 Channels, so the player can choose where to use it. Additional features include MIDI for true connectivity and a number of ways to access preferred sounds and pro features. A Store toggle switch allows for one-touch writing of footswitchable functions to any of 256 MIDI program numbers. There is also a MIDI Channel mini Rotary Selector for syncing of the MIDI Channel with the user’s controller of choice. The CabClone DI is featured as a convenient interface for direct input to a live or recording console (mixing board) without the need for a microphone and, for cabinet simulation, their full range of voicing options have been included; Closed Back, Open Back and Vintage, for increased versatility and different sound styles. A Headphone out feature allows for private practicing or when it is not possible or the user simply prefers to play without a live speaker.

For more about the Triple Crown TC-100, stop by mesaboogie.com.