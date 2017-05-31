Mesa/Boogie Introduces Rosette Acoustic Amplification Series

(Image credit: Mesa/Boogie)

Mesa/Boogie is excited to announce the addition of the Rosette acoustic amplification series to its line of products, built in the company’s Petaluma, California, shop.

The new Rosette 300/Two:Eight acoustic combo amplifier and Rosette Acoustic DI-Preamp have been designed to deliver a new level of detail and clarity in acoustic amplification. A dedicated acoustic instrument platform, the Rosette Series is designed not just for acoustic guitars, but also for mandolin, ukulele, violin/fiddle, dulcimer, cello, upright bass and other uniquely acoustic instruments.

The new Mesa Rosette 300/Two:Eight acoustic combo amplifier features two highly versatile channels and 300 Watts of power via its lightweight Class D power section driving two 8” custom neodymium speakers. At only 30 lbs., gigging musicians will appreciate the ability to easily transport the Rosette between home, studio or gig. Feature packed with Mesa’s optimized input circuitry, the Rosette offers two full-featured channel strips perfect for amplifying any acoustic instrument.

Professional features include optimized input stages for both channels, with Channel 1 providing XLR and ¼” inputs and Channel 2 dedicated to a ¼” instrument input. Mesa claims their new optimized input circuitry addresses common tone degradation issues associated with compromised dual-purpose circuits fed by universal combo jacks, standard on many acoustic amplifiers today. For tone shaping, a 4-Band Semi-Parametric EQ with 2 sweepable Mids provides a level of tone control one might expect in upscale recording or live sound consoles.

The Rosette’s on-board Effects Suite includes three options: ROOM REVERB, HALL REVERB and REVERB AND CHORUS with parameter controls for adjustment of specific effect functions in each of the three modes. An FX BYPASS feature accepts a mono ¼” cable and provides a footswitch option (sold separately) to bypass the internal effects and/or any external effects that may be inserted in the EFFECT LOOP.

A HEADPHONE Output feature, for personal monitoring, with or without the combo speakers connected and a choice of three studio-quality DIRECT OUTPUTS are among the many professional features on board. Mesa claims that the Rosette’s depth of tone and frequency control place the new acoustic amp in a category beyond standard acoustic amps and more aligned with the best of high-end pro audio gear.

For those looking to go Direct, Mesa has designed the new Rosette Acoustic DI-Preamp with a concise range of professional tone shaping features. The Rosette DI-Preamp is based on the same front end and EQ circuitry found in the Rosette Combo, minus the microphone input, all derived from high-end recording console design. Mesa reports that this no-compromise approach ensures the purest signal path, lowest noise and unmatched accuracy.

A wide range of high impedance pickups can be accommodated with the Rosette’s optimized, current source-biased FET input stage. Phase relation can be switched for the best Tone and can also assist in feedback elimination. NOTCH FILTER and HI-PASS controls assist with feedback elimination in a live performance environment and the professional EQ Section incorporates fixed shelving BASS and TREBLE controls, plus two semi-parametric MID bands covering LOW and HIGH midrange frequencies.

The footswitchable BOOST provides up to a +6dB volume increase for stepping out in a solo and the MUTE Footswitch and TUNER OUT provide for silent tuning. The Rosette DI-Preamp back panel offers optimized Outputs to connect to a wide range of amps, effects, powered monitors and live sound and recording environments and delivers studio-quality sound in any live or recording venue.

“When we turned our focus and 48 years of amp design experience toward amplifying natural acoustic instrument sound, one thing more than any other stood out as an objective; Do No Harm. In its sincerity and perfection, there is no reason to ‘enhance’ the sound of the acoustic instrument, but rather just reproduce it.

"We chose to start there and then provide enhancement as a second level of control. Our commitment to this goal guided us throughout the development of the Rosette Series. The result, we feel, is the most accurate acoustic Instrument amplification products available today. Once you hear how accurately we’ve captured the voice of acoustic sound, we’re convinced you’ll agree that the Rosette offers unmatched performance in acoustic amplification,” said Doug West, director of marketing at Mesa/Boogie.

To learn more about the Rosette Acoustic Series from Mesa/Boogie, visit mesaboogie.com.