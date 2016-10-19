Mitchell Guitars Unveils New TD Series

(Image credit: Mitchell Guitars)

With a nod toward traditional, time-tested motifs—re-imagined for a completely new generation of expressive, high-performance player—Mitchell Guitars' instruments stand at the intersection of precision and passion.

Included in its newly released line of electric guitars is the TD Series, offering traditional double-cutaway looks with spot-on rock and blues tones. With a versatile pickup configuration, the TD Series is at home in the studio or on weekend stages.

The Mitchell TD400 electric guitar features a traditional double-cutaway design with premium alder body, maple neck and rosewood fretboard. The pickup configuration includes one humbucker and two single-coil paraffin-dipped alnico V pickups that guard against microphonics and unwanted feedback.

The TD400 also features staggered-height tuners, which keep tension on the nut without the use of string trees, while the locking tuners provide great tuning stability. The ultra-carve heel joint allows access to the upper frets with ease. Add to these a pull-pot coil-tap, providing great single-coil sounds from the bridge-position humbucker, and a Wilkinson VS50-II tremolo with locking saddles, and you’ve got a great sounding, modern take on tradition. Before delivery to dealers, all Mitchell electric guitars receive a complete stateside setup and quality control inspection to ensure exceptional playability. Available in Black or Sunburst.

Check out this video to find out more, and view the full list of features and specs below.

TD400 Features

Traditional offset double cutaway design in premium alder and a maple neck and rosewood fretboard

H/S/S alnico V pickup configuration with paraffin-dipped pickups reduce microphonics and feedback

Ultra-carve heel joint allows easy access to upper frets • Pull coil-tap humbucker function provides single-coil sounds

Ultra-comfortable slim-taper neck feels comfortable in any player’s hands • Staggered-height, locking tuners and Graph Tech™ TUSQ XL reduced-friction nut enhance tuning stability

Wilkinson VS50-II with locking saddles and heavy bridge block adds tone and sustain

High-tensile strength fretwire provides durability and smooth playability

TD400 Specifications

Alder body • One-piece maple neck with rosewood center stripe

Indian rosewood fretboard with 22 jumbo frets

9.5” (240mm) neck radius

25.5” scale length

HSS pickup configuration

Paraffin-dipped alnico-V pickups

Master Volume, Master Tone

5-position pickup switch

Pull coil-tap for bridge humbucking pickup

Wilkinson VS50-II dual-point fulcrum tremolo

Graph Tech™ TUSQ XL reduced-friction nut

18:1 high-ratio staggered-height locking tuning machines

Attractive nickel hardware

Available in Black (BK), Sunburst (SB)

Find out more about Mitchell Guitars at mitchellguitars.com.