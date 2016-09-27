Mitchell Launches New Line of Electric Guitars and Basses

(Image credit: Mitchell Electric Guitars)

Mitchell Guitars recently debuted its new line of premium electric guitars and basses, entering the high-performance gear market in a big way.

With a nod toward traditional, time-tested motifs—but re-imagined for a completely new generation of expressive players—Mitchell instruments provide all the features necessary to meet the demands of any top-tier performer.

The company’s fresh designs include faster necks and fretboards, a top-notch build quality and inventive electronics that allow players to achieve dynamic sounds.

See the guitars in action in this video, and read more about Mitchell’s new line of guitars below.

Mitchell TD Series electric guitars offer traditional double-cutaway looks and tone for musicians searching for a spot-on rock and blues sound that’s at home in the studio or on weekend stages.

TD400

The Mitchell TD400 features a traditional double cutaway design with premium alder body, maple neck and rosewood fretboard. A versatile pickup configuration includes one humbucker and two single-coil paraffin-dipped alnico V pickups that guard against microphonics and unwanted feedback. The slim-taper neck profile will feel instantly comfortable in any player’s hands. The TD400 also features staggered-height tuners, which keep tension on the nut without the use of string trees, while the locking tuners provide great tuning stability. The ultra-carve heel joint allows access to the upper frets with ease. Add to these a pull-pot coil-tap, providing great single-coil sounds from the bridge-position humbucker, and a Wilkinson VS50-II tremolo with locking saddles, and you’ve got a great sounding, modern take on tradition.

Before delivery to our dealers, all Mitchell electric guitars receive a complete stateside setup and quality control inspection to ensure exceptional playability. Available in Black (BK) or Sunburst (SB).

Mitchell MS Series electric guitars feature a single cutaway body with a slim-tapered set neck profile and string-though-body construction that is ideal for rock, metal, blues and jazz players who appreciate proven, time-tested designs.

MS400

The Mitchell MS400 electric guitar features a thin profile, single cutaway, mahogany body and an easy-playing shallow-C mahogany set neck design. A unique heel joint provides supreme playing comfort and upper fret access. Includes dual humbucking paraffin-dipped alnico V pickups that reduce microphonics and unwanted feedback. Separate volume controls for each pickup let you blend as needed, while a pull coil-tap allows you to split either humbucking pickup into a single-coil. The flame maple binding and purfling further enhance the high-end look. High-ratio locking tuners provide precise tuning, while the jumbo frets and string-thru body design offer increased sustain and bite.

Before delivery to our dealers, all Mitchell electric guitars receive a complete stateside setup and quality control inspection to ensure exceptional playability. Available in Black (BK), or Honeyburst with AAA quilt maple veneer top (QHB).

Mitchell HD Series electric guitars are constructed to shred, ideal for hard-rock, heavy-metal and fusion virtuosos who appreciate a lightning fast neck profile and precision appointments that are designed specifically to empower their advanced playing skills.

HD400

The Mitchell HD400 electric guitar starts with a resonant, double cutaway, basswood body and a thin “C” shape maple neck with either a maple or rosewood fretboard, providing the perfect platform for lead guitar pyrotechnics. The high-output humbucker/single-coil/humbucker configuration features paraffin-dipped ceramic pickups to reduce microphonics and unwanted feedback. And to help you create superior sonic gymnastics with solid tuning stability, the HD400 comes with a licensed Floyd Rose™ double locking floating tremolo. Plus, its wide/tall jumbo frets make bending and legato phrasing a breeze.

Before delivery to our dealers, all Mitchell electric guitars receive a complete stateside setup and quality control inspection to ensure exceptional playability. Available with Black (BK) or Transparent Red (TR) with rosewood fretboard, or step up to Lime Green Metallic with maple fretboard (MLG) or optional Ocean Blue with AAA quilt maple veneer top with maple fretboard (MQOB).

Mitchell MD Series electric guitars are for the modern, heavy and hard rock player looking for a refined, contemporary look and more aggressive sound dynamics. With a variety of feature configurations and finish options there’s an MD Series guitar for every player.

MD400

The best-in-class Mitchell MD400 offers a carved, double cutaway mahogany body and a one-piece mahogany set neck for superior tone and sustain. Both the neck and body are carefully bound in a stunning multi-ply binding/purfling to produce an amazing eye-catching aesthetic. For a more advanced, modern sound, we include a rail-style ceramic humbucker in the bridge and a mini-rail humbucker in the neck position. They both provide a more consistent magnetic pull versus standard pole pieces, enhancing overall tone and sustain. It also allows for additional picking room while also expanding the visual beauty of the guitar top. The string-thru body design increases sustain even further, and high-ratio locking tuning machines make precision tuning easy.

Before delivery to our dealers, all Mitchell electric guitars receive a complete stateside setup and quality control inspection to ensure exceptional playability. Available in Black (BK), Transparent Ocean Blue (TOB) or optional Transparent Purple (QPR), Natural (QNT) and Transparent Forest Green (QFG) AAA quilt maple veneer tops.

MD300

The Mitchell MD300 features a carved top, double cutaway, basswood body and a one-piece, bolt-on maple neck, offering outstanding resonance and articulation. For a more advanced, modern sound, we include a rail-style ceramic humbucker in the bridge and a mini-rail humbucker in the neck position. They both provide a more consistent magnetic pull versus standard pole pieces, which enhances overall tone and sustain. It also allows for additional picking room for advanced players while also expanding the visual beauty of the guitar top. The string-thru body design increases sustain even further, and high-ratio locking tuning machines make precise tuning easy.

Before delivery to our dealers, all Mitchell electric guitars receive a complete stateside setup and quality control inspection to ensure exceptional playability. Available in Walnut Satin (WS), Black (BK) and Blood Red (BR).

MD200

The affordable Mitchell MD200 offers a double cutaway basswood body and a one-piece maple neck with rosewood fretboard. For a modern sound, we include a rail-style alnico V humbucker in the bridge and mini-rail humbucker in the neck position. They both provide a more consistent magnetic pull versus standard pole pieces, enhancing overall tone and sustain. High-ratio tuners allows for precise tuning control. The MD200 also includes a flatter neck radius, which allows for easier fretboard gymnastics. For even more sustain and articulation, the MD200 comes with string-through body construction.

Before delivery to our dealers, all Mitchell electric guitars receive a complete stateside setup and quality control inspection to ensure exceptional playability. Available in Black (BK) and White (WH).

Mitchell MM Series electric guitar is a scaled down version of our popular MD Series, allowing anyone grab it and rock. Designed with many of the same features as its larger brethren, it’s ideal for any player from beginner to veteran.

MM100

The Mitchell MM100 features a short-scale double cutaway basswood body and a one-piece maple neck with rosewood fretboard. It comes complete with two high-output ceramic humbucker pickups that crank out enough juice for a guitar twice its size. High-ratio tuners allow for precise tuning control, while the traditional, adjustable TOM-style bridge provides solid intonation. Plus, the MM100’s string-through body design gives it plenty of sustain and bite.

Before delivery to our dealers, all Mitchell electric guitars receive a complete stateside setup and quality control inspection to ensure exceptional playability. Available in Walnut Satin (WS), Black (BK) and Blood Red (BR).

To find out more, visit mitchellelectricguitars.com.