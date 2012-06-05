MOD Kits DIY Introudces Tea Philter Pedal Kit

The Tea Philter pedal, the newest do-it-yourself pedal kit from MOD Kits DIY, produces a fixed wah tone allowing you to lock it in without rocking the pedal back and forth.

Every guitar/wah combination has a certain sweet spot that is perfect for lead and chord work. The Tea Philter lets you dial in everything from your favorite vocal mid-range tone to thick lows.

Using point-to-point wiring and easy-to-follow instructions you can have a working fixed wah pedal in a matter of hours.

MODTM Kits are designed to give novice and experienced musicians the opportunity to build their own amps and effects pedals. All kits come with easy-to-follow instructions and use point-to-point wiring. A pre-drilled enclosure and all necessary parts are included. All you need to provide are hand tools, a soldering iron and solder.

The effect pedal operates on a 9V battery; for a longer lasting option, a 9-volt adapter can be purchased separately.

For a complete listing of kits available from MOD Kits DIY visit modkitsdiy.com. For more about the Tea Philter in particular, head here.