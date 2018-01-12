Mojotone Releases New Pre-Wired HSS Quiet Coil Pickguard

Mojotone’s new Pre-Wired HSS Quiet Coil Pickguard assembly is designed for players of Strat-style guitars who require tonal versatility without any hum.

Incorporating its '58 Quiet Coil set with a custom vintage-output '58 Clone Humbucker, Mojotone gives players access to noise-free vintage Strat-style tones. The Pre-Wired HSS Quiet Coil Pickguard provides single-coil clarity in the neck and middle positions and creamy PAF tones in the bridge that cut through the mix with authority and unparalleled articulation.

Mojotone also includes its unique blender wiring that features an auto-tapped second position and a treble bleed cap, allowing players to find inspiring HSS tones and plenty of versatility. As with all Mojotone pre-wired pickguards, the HSS QC is completely solderless for quick and easy installation and is assembled by hand in Burgaw, North Carolina.

HSS Quiet Coil Pre-Wired Pickguard Design Features:

Solderless install

Treble bleed cap allows volume roll back without ever losing high end clarity and chime

Position 2 (bridge and middle) automatically coil taps the bridge position humbucker for true Strat single coil quack and tone.

Blend in neck or bridge pickup as much as you want in positions 1, 2, 4 and 5

Vintage taper CTS pots, Oil filled Vitamin "T" tone cap, CRL 5-way switch, and Switchcraft jack.

Handmade in the USA

The Mojotone HSS QC Pickguard has a street price of $299.95 and is available now at Mojotone pickup dealers and mojotone.com.