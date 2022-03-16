Mooer's Prime P1 aims to put 126 guitar effects into your pocket

Mooer has unveiled the Prime P1 – a handheld multi-effects unit and audio interface with a rechargeable battery and 126 built-in guitar effects.

The Prime P1 is designed to be a mobile practice and performance aid – similar in concept to the Boss Pocket GT – and offers an array of guitar effects, plus tuner, metronome, drum machine and looper capability. It can also playback music via its Bluetooth connection for jam and practice purposes.

(Image credit: Mooer Audio)

Physically, the Prime is minimalist in design, offering a 1/4” input and output, an 1/8” headphone output and USB connection. Handily, the USB port also enables the unit to function as an audio interface for recording to your phone or other mobile devices.

In total, there are 126 guitar effects, 73 bass effects, 40 drum machine slots and an 80-second looper all packed into the P1.

Most of the control comes via the accompanying Android and iOS app. Players can use the app to build and share their presets and load up to four patches to the Prime P1. It’s also compatible with Mooer’s F-Series wireless footswitches, so you can switch between presets without reaching for your phone or the unit itself.

As a portable device that’s pitching for space in player’s pockets and gig bags, the P1 is powered by an appropriately useful 1900mAh lithium battery, which charges by the USB slot and offers 4.5 hours playtime.

You can expect to find the Mooer Prime P1 in a choice of three colors – Graphite Black, Ivory White and Space Grey. There’s no word on US street price yet, but based on Mooer’s track record, it’s a safe bet to say it will be very competitive.

Head to Mooer Audio’s official site for more information.