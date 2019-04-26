MXR Unveils New Raijin Drive Overdrive/Distortion Pedal

MXR has unveiled the Raijin Drive, an overdrive and distortion pedal designed in collaboration with Japanese amp and pedal designer Shin Suzuki.

The Raijin aims to combine two legendary Japanese stompboxes into a single unit, and pack an "aggressive, harmonically rich punch" with its distortion channel, plus a "smooth, fat, wide open sound" with its overdrive signal.

Spec-wise, the Raijin features level, tone and drive controls, a distortion/overdrive toggle, true bypass switching and a 9V power supply or battery operation.

The MXR Raijin Drive pedal is available now for $129.

For more info on the pedal, head on over to jimdunlop.com.