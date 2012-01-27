NAMM 2012: Celestion Introduces G12M-65 Creamback, High-Power Vintage Guitar Speaker

Guitar World stopped off at the Celestion booth last week during the 2012 Winter NAMM show in Anaheim, California, to speak to John Paice about the company's new offerings, including the G12M-65 Creamback speaker.

The G12M-65 Creamback has the look and sound of a vintage G12M, yet it delivers some big power, easily handling the needs of modern amps.

The G12M -- also known as the Greenback -- is considered the definitive vintage Celestion ceramic magnet guitar speaker. The speaker, which was developed in the mid-'60s. was adopted by players like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Jimmy Page, who typified the louder, more aggressive blues-rock styles that came to characterize that era.

The new G12M-65 Creamback produces that familiar, woody G12M tone, but handles greater power making it ideally suited for today’s amps, when a vintage tone is desired. The increased power handling brings with it low end grunt that complements the warm and vocal mid range, crunchy upper-mids and sweet, refined highs.