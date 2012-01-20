NAMM 2012: Dunlop Eric Johnson Fuzz Face Video Demo

Check out this video live from the floor at NAMM 2012 featuring a demonstration of the new Eric Johnson Fuzz Face stompbox from Dunlop.

From Dunlop: When you think about Eric Johnson, you think tone, and the tone he's best known for is his sweet, singing, lead tone. His choice for getting that tone has always been the Fuzz Face.

EJ worked closely with Fuzz Face guru Jeorge Tripps to create his signature pedal. It is inspired by EJ’s prized personal Fuzz Faces and is built to his incredibly strict specifications, featuring hand-selected BC183 silicon transistors (for higher gain), custom repro ’68-’69 knobs, and a vintage-style hammertone finish.

The result: a beautifully dynamic, expressive, and powerful pedal. “I first heard the Fuzz Face when I was about 12 and loved playing through it,” he says. “It’s the classic tone used by Jimi Hendrix, one of my greatest influences. No other pedal gets this type of sound. It’s the pinnacle of psychedelic fuzz.”