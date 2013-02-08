NAMM 2013: Fender Acoustics Announces Winter 2013 Collection

Fender has announced an array of new instruments in its 2013 winter collection. The diverse lineup includes artist signature models, hot-rodded acoustics, an acoustic bass, and more.

ARTIST SIGNATURE MODELS

Longtime T.S.O.L. guitarist Ron Emory joined forces with Fender to infuse a lovely foursome of Fender acoustic guitars with his years of SoCal-punk cred and expertise: the new Ron Emory “Loyalty” Parlor and Ron Emory “Loyalty” Slope-Shoulder Dreadnought models.

One with a classic parlor body and the other with a slope-shoulder dreadnought body, the Ron Emory “Loyalty” Parlor and Ron Emory “Loyalty” Slope-Shoulder Dreadnought guitars are available in two versions — one with a spruce top, mahogany back and sides, mahogany neck and a vintage-style sunburst finish reminiscent of the 1930s; the other with an all-ash body, maple neck and butterscotch-stain finish resembling Emory’s ’52 Telecaster.

Both versions feature quartersawn scalloped “X”-bracing, elegant herringbone body binding and rosette, soft “V” neck profile and aged neck binding, rosewood fingerboard with diamond inlays and 12th-fret “Loyalty” logo, 19 large vintage-style frets (20 in slope-shoulder dreadnought model), 1970s-style Fender headstock, three-ply pickguard, vintage-style rosewood “Viking” bridge with Graphtech Nubone compensated saddle, and open-gear tuners. The Slope-Shoulder Dreadnought models also offer open-gear tuners, Fishman Isys III pickup/active preamp system with built-in chromatic tuner, on/off switch, three-band EQ and volume control.

FOLK MUSIC INSTRUMENTS

Making an exciting comeback is Fender’s classic electric mandolin, the Mando-Strat. This distinctive and diminutive instrument evokes the Fender electric four-string mandolins of the 1950s and ‘60s, with an updated and improved design for modern players. Main features include a solid alder body, “C”-shaped maple neck with 24-fret rosewood fingerboard, and specially designed pickup with volume and tone controls.

The all-new Reso-Tele is exactly what the name suggests, a resonator version of a Telecaster. This unusual design, combined with the Telecaster neck pickup, under-saddle pickup and electronics, makes for a one-of-a-kind playing experience with an appealingly traditional vibe. Distinctive features include a maple Telecaster body with a 3-Color Sunburst finish, stylized Fender “F” sound hole and hand-spun cone crafted in Eastern Europe for rich resonator tone.

HOT ROD DESIGN SERIES

The Hot Rod Design Series brings supercharged and upgraded features to the popular T-Bucket 100CE, T-Bucket 200CE, T-Bucket 300CE, T-Bucket 400CE, T-Bucket Bass E and Vince-Ray Voodoo-Bucket 300CE models.

The most distinctive features of each individual model are listed below:

T-Bucket 100CE

Three-Color Sunburst spruce top with mahogany back and sides

Cutaway dreadnought body

T-Bucket pinstriped rosette and new 12th-fret “F” logo inlay

Quartersawn scalloped “X” bracing

Bound mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard and Graphtech Nubone compensated saddle

Fishman Isys III pickup/active preamp system with built-in chromatic tuner

T-Bucket 200CE

• Trans Black flame maple top with mahogany back and sides

• Cutaway folk body

• Remarkable new holographic rosette inlay and new 12th-fret “F” logo inlay design

• Quartersawn scalloped “X” bracing

• Mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard and bridge

• Graphtech Nubone compensated bridge saddle

• Fishman Isys III pickup/active preamp system with built-in chromatic tuner

T-Bucket 300CE

• Flame and quilt maple tops in several finishes with quartersawn scalloped “X” bracing

• Dreadnought cutaway body

• Remarkable new holographic rosette inlay and new 12th-fret “F” logo inlay design

• Quartersawn scalloped “X” bracing

• Mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard and bridge

• Graphtech Nubone compensated bridge saddle

• Fishman Isys III pickup/active preamp system with built-in chromatic tuner

• Available in Three-Color Sunburst with flame maple top, Transparent Black with flame maple top, Transparent Blue with quilt maple top, Amber with flame maple top, Transparent Violet with quilt ash top, and Transparent Dark Brown with quilt ash top

T-Bucket 400CE

• Natural-finish flame maple top, back and sides with quartersawn scalloped “X” bracing

• Dreadnought cutaway body

• Remarkable new holographic rosette inlay and new 12th-fret “F” logo inlay design

• Gold hardware

• Elegant neck and body binding

• Mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard and bridge

• Graphtech Nubone compensated bridge saddle

• Fishman Isys III pickup/active preamp system with built-in chromatic tuner

T-Bucket Bass E

• Three-Color Sunburst flame maple top with quartersawn scalloped “X” bracing

• Mahogany back and sides

• Remarkable new holographic rosette inlay and new 12th-fret “F” logo inlay design

• Elegant neck and body binding

• Mahogany neck with 22-fret rosewood fingerboard

• Rosewood bridge with compensated saddle

• Fishman Isys III pickup/active preamp system with built-in chromatic tuner

Vince Ray Voodoo-Bucket 300CE

• Elaborately outlandish design by noted hot-rod artist Vince Ray featuring skulls, skeletons, motorcycles, black cats, serpents, demons, witches, disembodied hands, beating bongos, flames, headstones, and more.

• Spruce top with quartersawn scalloped “X” bracing

• Mahogany back and sides

• Remarkable new holographic rosette inlay

• Quartersawn scalloped “X” bracing

• Bound mahogany neck with Graphtech Nubone nut

• Rosewood fingerboard with new 12th-fret “F” logo inlay design

• Fishman Isys III pickup/active preamp system with built-in chromatic tuner

ACOUSTIC PACKS

Fender has made its top-selling DG8S Acoustic Pack even better by upgrading its full-sounding, easy-playing dreadnought guitar with even finer features. These include a slightly re-shaped pickguard and rosewood bridge that give a nod to the Fender acoustics of the 1970s, new 3mm dot markers that lend an elegant touch to the fretboard, and a simple-but-striking white pearloid rosette.

Other features include a solid spruce top with scalloped and quartersawn “X” bracing for balanced tone, mahogany back and sides, mahogany neck with 20-fret rosewood fretboard, neck and body binding, and Graphtone Nubone nut and compensated bridge saddle. Pack includes everything needed to start playing, with gig bag, chromatic electronic tuner, strings, picks and strap, and instructional material.

For more information and to find a dealer near you, visit fender.com.