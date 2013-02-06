NAMM 2013: Fender Releases ’57 Bandmaster, Mustang V.2 and Acoustasonic 15 Amps

Fender has introduced seven new amplifier models, each designed with a different player in mind, yet all providing the legendary tones that have solidified Fender as the world’s leading amplifier company for more than 60 years.

The late-'50s tweed-covered Fender Bandmaster guitar amplifier combined great looks with sweet tone and powerful performance. Hailed as one of the true holy-grail amps among guitarists and collectors, vintage examples are rare and highly sought after. The new '57 Bandmaster amp now joins our prestigious Custom series, with all-tube hand-wired circuitry and premium components.

We've faithfully reproduced the classic 5E7 circuit, which pumps about 26 watts through three 10" alnico-magnet speakers, and we enlisted Jensen to help create the P10R-F driver (a Fender exclusive), which is voiced for warm, sensitive response. The Bandmaster amp's harmonically rich clean tones are perfect for vintage rock, blues and country styles, and its naturally touch-sensitive overdrive tone sounds electrifying—especially when cranked up.

The Mustang series, the world's best-selling amplifiers are back with new features, a new look and all the flexibility you've come to expect from a Fender Mustang. The new Fender Mustang V.2 amplifier series raises the standard for modern guitar versatility and muscle, including five new amp models, five new effects and intelligent pitch shifting.

The new Mustang Series features USB connectivity and Fender FUSE software, letting your musical creativity and imagination run wild. Mustang amps feature 18 amp models including five new ones, such as ’57 Twin®, and ’60s Thrift; 24 onboard presets (unlimited storage with computer); additional new effects including big fuzz, green screamer and intelligent pitch shifting (with even more available through Fender FUSE); new low-noise power amp platform; chromatic tuner; USB connectivity for user programming and audio recording output; auxiliary input for media player; Fender FUSE application for deep editing, preset storage, patch swapping and free artist content; Ableton Live Lite 8 Fender Edition studio-quality recording software compatible with Mustang USB recording output.

The Mustang I (V.2) is a 20 watt amp featuring one 8” Fender Special Design speaker; the Mustang II (V.2) is a 40 watt amp with one 12” Fender Special Design speaker; the Mustang III (V.2) pumps out 100 watts through one Celestion G12T-100 12" Speaker; the Mustang IV (V.2) is 150 watts and features two 12" Celestion G12P-80 speakers; the Mustang V Head (V.2) is 150 Watts (2 x 75) in stereo; the Mustang V 412 Cabinet (V.2) is 200 watts with four Celestion Rocket 50 12" Speakers.

The Acoustasonic 15 amplifier offers exemplary portable amplification for acoustic-electric guitar and a vocal microphone, with enough simplicity and flexibility for a variety of musical performance and basic public address uses. The 15-watt amp features one 6” Special Design full-range speaker with whizzer cone for enhanced high-frequency response, two channels (XLR microphone and 1/4” instrument) with individual volume controls, Chorus effect (for instrument channel) with level control and on/off switch, Bass, Middle and Treble tone controls, 1/4" headphone output, classic Fender cosmetic treatment with brown textured vinyl covering and chrome hardware for durability and great looks.

