NAMM 2013 Video: Schecter Guitars Nikki Sixx and Johnny Christ Signature Model Basses

Here's a Guitar World video from the 2013 Winter NAMM Show, which took place January 24 to 27 in Anaheim, California.

During the gear- and rain-filled weekend, we paid a visit to the guys at the Schecter Guitars booth to check out some new basses. This video profiles the company's new Nikki Sixx and Johnny Christ (Avenged Sevenfold) signature model basses.

"It was an exciting and creative process to work with Schecter on the new Schecter Sixx Signature Series Bass," Sixx said in a statement before the NAMM Show started. "It was important to all of us to design a bass that would feel right as well as sound amazing in the hands of all players, not just me. Every detail about the new Schecter Sixx comes from all of our collective experiences — whether it's my 30 years of playing live and recording or Schecter's unprecedented standards for making quality instruments for players of all genres. Simply said, this bass rocks!"

The new Johnny Christ model features EMG Active MMCS/81 MMCS dual-coil pickups with wide bobbins — combined with a large coil surface area — that give the MMCS an amazing bass tone. MMCS is a great mixture of design, with ceramic magnets for a transparent high end with steel added to increase the inductance for a powerful and warm low-end.

