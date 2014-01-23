NAMM 2014: Marshall Announces Custom Shop JVM Tattoo Amp Series

Today, January 23, Marshall announced the launch of its new Custom Shop Tattoo Series.

The company got together with five of the U.K.’s most respected tattooists to lend their art and style to some of Marshall’s British-built products.

The tattooists were given a completely open brief to ensure that their own individual style came through in their art. Each had the following three products to work with:

JVM1H all-valve, 1-Watt head with a C110 1x10” cabinet

JVM215C all-valve, 50-Watt 1x12” combo

JVM410H all-valve, 100-Watt head with a 1960A angled 4x12” cabinet.

“Not surprisingly, the results look amazing,” says Marshall’s brand director, Craig Glover. “After all, rock music and tattoos go together like whiskey and Coke!”

The five tattooists involved in the project are Emily Wood of Black Heart Tattoo, Phil Kyle of Magnum Opus Tattoo, Tutti Serra of Black Garden Tattoo, Antony Flemming of World of Tattoos and Vicky Morgan of Ghost House Tattoos.

“The bands I loved as a teenager totally influenced me and inspired me to become a tattooist,” Morgan says. “Many of them are a part of the Marshall family.”

All products of these U.K.-built products will feature a customized front panel, colored vinyl and a plaque from the relevant artist. This series will be available globally for purchase from January 23 to December 31, 2014.

For more information, visit marshallcustomshop.com.