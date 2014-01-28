NAMM 2014: Tanglewood Brings Java Series Guitars to North America

Tanglewood Guitar Company UK, the United Kingdom’s best-selling acoustic guitar brand, introduced its Java range of guitars to North America at the NAMM Show.

The instruments feature solid cedar tops, but it's the spectacular exotic timber combination used on the backs and sides that truly makes them stand out from the mid-priced guitar crowd.

The three-piece backs consist of matching outer pieces of amara wood, with its vibrant grain pattern and rich color, centered by a wedge of golden spalted mango.

The series consists of an orchestra model and a parlor model (with slotted headstock), both of which are available with or without Fishman Sonitone electronics.

Complete specifications:

Solid cedar top

Amara back with spalted mango wedge

Amara sides

Nato neck

Sonokeling fingerboard & bridge

Mahogany binding

PPS nut (43mm) and compensated saddle (72mm)

650mm scale length

Vintage open back nickel tuners

Natural gloss finish

D'Addario EXP16 strings

Fishman Sonitone electronics on electro-acoustic models

Suggested Retail Prices:

TWJF Orchestra$519

TWJFE Orchestra with pickup$599

TWJP Parlor$519

TWJPE Parlor with pickup$599

For more information, visit tanglewoodguitars.com.