NAMM 2014: Tanglewood Brings Java Series Guitars to North America

Tanglewood Guitar Company UK, the United Kingdom’s best-selling acoustic guitar brand, introduced its Java range of guitars to North America at the NAMM Show.
The instruments feature solid cedar tops, but it's the spectacular exotic timber combination used on the backs and sides that truly makes them stand out from the mid-priced guitar crowd.
The three-piece backs consist of matching outer pieces of amara wood, with its vibrant grain pattern and rich color, centered by a wedge of golden spalted mango.
The series consists of an orchestra model and a parlor model (with slotted headstock), both of which are available with or without Fishman Sonitone electronics.
Complete specifications:
- Solid cedar top
- Amara back with spalted mango wedge
- Amara sides
- Nato neck
- Sonokeling fingerboard & bridge
- Mahogany binding
- PPS nut (43mm) and compensated saddle (72mm)
- 650mm scale length
- Vintage open back nickel tuners
- Natural gloss finish
- D'Addario EXP16 strings
- Fishman Sonitone electronics on electro-acoustic models
Suggested Retail Prices:
TWJF Orchestra$519
TWJFE Orchestra with pickup$599
TWJP Parlor$519
TWJPE Parlor with pickup$599
For more information, visit tanglewoodguitars.com.