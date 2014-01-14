NAMM 2014: TC Electronic Announces Ditto X2 Looper — with Video

TC Electronic has announced its new Ditto X2 Looper.

Ditto X2 Looper houses all the features that made the original Ditto Looper such a hit, while adding key additions such as a two-button UI and effects, based on feedback from the guitar community and TC Electronic’s drive to innovate guitar products.

Ditto Looper X2 is available in stores from March 1 and will be cost $179.99 (suggested US retail), 169 € EU SSP / £145 UK SSP.

New to Ditto X2 Looper is a stereo I/O and a two-button User Interface that allows for a dedicated stop/clear footswitch and a button for effects. The FX button allows guitarists to trigger two types of loop effects: reverse and half speed. In addition, Ditto X2 Looper allows for the import and export of loops on PC and Mac and Ditto Looper can run backing tracks, keeping all performance essentials neatly in one place.

Of course, Ditto X2 Looper features the same true-bypass, analog dry-through design, ultra-small footprint and 24-bit uncompressed high quality audio as the original Ditto Looper. And like Ditto Looper, Ditto X2 Looper features five minutes of looping time, unlimited overdubs and undo/redo functionality.

“Looking back, we knew we had something special with Ditto Looper, but nothing could have prepared us for the runaway success we’ve experienced since launch," said Tore Mogensen, business manager for TC Electronic. "What we’re trying to do with Ditto X2 Looper is basically continue on that wave while adding some of our renowned inovational spirit after hearing feedback from the guitar community.

"I’m not a fortune teller or anything, so I’m not looking into a crystal ball, but I’ll tell you this: Looping just got even more exciting and I can't wait to see this reflected in live performances around the world!"

For more information, visit tcelectronic.com.