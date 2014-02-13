NAMM 2014 Video: Charvel Guitars Guthrie Govan Signature Model

The Guitar World gang visited the Charvel Guitars booth at the 2014 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

Among other things, we got the low-down on the company's cool new Guthrie Govan signature series, which is described in our video below.

Charvel’s Mike McGregor showed off both versions of the new model, which he calls "the worse-kept secret in the industry." There's one with a bird’s-eye maple top and another with a flame maple top.

From Charvel:

"After two years in meticulous development working closely with the U.K. guitar virtuoso Guthrie Govan, Charvel is pleased to introduce the ultimate ultra–pro guitar — the Guthrie Govan Signature model.

"With so many special features and high-performance appointments, it’s truly the ideal expression of Govan’s artistry rendered in distinctive Charvel form."

Check out Govan’s signature models in the video below. For more info, visit charvel.com.