NAMM 2014 Video: Dean Guitars Dimebag Roots ML Model

One of the highlights of this year's NAMM Show was the introduction of a new Dimebag Darrell model from Dean Guitars.

In the video below, Dean Guitars' Eric Stewart shows off and explains the features of the new guitar.

First and foremost, the guitar was created by Dean in collaboration with Dimebag Darrell's estate. The guitar, which is limited to only 200 individually numbered pieces, features an oak razor blade inlayed directly into its body.

A total of 200 razor blades were cut from a branch of an oak tree just outside the studio window in Darrell's back yard — the studio where Pantera recorded most of their albums.

For more information about this model, visit Dean's Dimebag page right here.

