NAMM 2014 Video: ESP Guitars and LTD Alex Skolnick Models, LTD EC-401, ESP USA Series Eclipse, Horizon and More

The Guitar World crew visited the ESP Guitars room at the 2014 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

We were introduced to several new guitars from the company, including the new Alex Skolnick models from both ESP and LTD, plus the brand-new ESP USA series, which includes the Eclipse, Horizon and other models.

From ESP:

The ESP Guitar Company has announced the opening of its first-ever USA-based factory. The new ESP USA factory is in North Hollywood, California, a short distance from the company’s USA headquarters.

“This is a significant milestone for ESP,” says Matt Masciandaro, ESP president. “For years there has been a demand for a domestic factory, allowing us to create guitars that are 100 percent made in the U.S. We’re very excited about the new opportunities for ESP dealers and new choices for our customers.”

For more information, visit espguitars.com — and check out GuitarWorld.com's feature on the new ESP USA Series.

[[ Guitar World at NAMM 2014: Gear updates, photo galleries, videos and more! ]]