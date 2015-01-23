NAMM 2015: EVH Releases Wolfgang Special Hardtail and Star Guitar

EVH is proud to announce the release of the Wolfgang Special HT hardtail edition, as well as the long-awaited EVH Stripe Series Star guitar.

The incredible EVH Wolfgang Special is now available in a distinctive new sans-tremolo version-the Wolfgang Special Hardtail.

This is the high-performance flat-top version of the original EVH USA Wolfgang guitar; this time with the addition of a TonePros hard-tail bridge with stop tailpiece and fine tuners for the ultimate in stable intonation and precise tuning.

Original features include basswood body with single-ply Ivoroid binding; oil-finished quartersawn maple neck with dual graphite reinforcement rods; compound radius (12-16) AA birds-eye maple fingerboard with 22 vintage stainless frets, dot inlays and Floyd Rose locking nut; dual EVH Wolfgang humbucking pickups with three-position switching; EVH custom low-friction volume (500k) and high-friction tone (250k) potentiometers; chrome Schaller string retainer; EVH-branded tuners; and EVH molded-stripe case by SKB.

Available in Black, Vintage White and Tobacco Burst.

With its distinctive body shape and black-and-white graphic gloss finish, the EVH Stripe Series Star model is without question one of the most eye-catching guitars in the Stripe Series lineup.

There’s nothing alien about the rest of this high-performance tone machine, either, with its sleek Star basswood body, rock-solid quartersawn maple neck with oiled finish, fast and smooth compound-radius rosewood fingerboard (12”-16”) with comfortably rolled edges and 22 jumbo frets, single ferocious EVH direct-mount pickup with single black plastic control knob (master volume), EVH Floyd Rose bridge and locking nut and EVH tuners.

