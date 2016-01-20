NAMM 2016: Boss Announces Steve Vai Legacy Tone Capsule

Boss is excited to announce the Steve Vai Legacy Tone Capsule, a user-installable voicing circuit for the innovative Boss Waza guitar amplifier.

Developed by Boss engineers in partnership with guitar legend Steve Vai, the Tone Capsule changes the sound and response characteristics of the original Waza amp to provide custom voicings approved by the artist himself.

The Japanese term “Waza” embodies the highest level of art and technique, achieved only through years of tireless dedication to one’s craft. Like the acclaimed Waza Craft pedal series, this new amp and cabinet proudly carry this Waza name and symbol to represent the pinnacle of Boss’ technical knowledge, design wisdom and master craftsmanship.

Waza Amp is an all-new professional guitar amplifier with companion speaker cabinets. The 150-watt Waza Amp Head comes standard with the ultimate high-gain tone that’s been sought after by rock guitarists for decades.

Driven by Tube Logic, the amp provides four independent channels, custom voicing options via two Tone Capsules, and many other advanced features. One Tone Capsule is built into the Waza Amp Head that features the legendary brown sound, and there’s a user port for adding an optional second Tone Capsule.

The Steve Vai Legacy Tone Capsule is a modification circuit that re-voices the tube characteristics of the original Waza Amp. BOSS engineers worked closely with Steve to produce ideal compression on each string and precise audio response at any volume. Injecting key elements of the Legacy amp, the Tube Logic circuit modifies the tone to produce Steve’s signature sound. From smooth sustaining lead tones to warm, wide and dynamic clean response, the Steve Vai Legacy Tone Capsule embodies that iconic sound.

“The Legacy Tone Capsule offers an ideal Legacy amp tone in a little glowing tube. It’s the lightest 1,000 pounds of audio creamery that you can ever carry in your pocket,” Vai said.

