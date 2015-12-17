NAMM 2016: Floyd Rose Releases Rail Tail Non-Locking Tremolo

Floyd Rose has released its new Rail Tail Non-Locking Tremolo.

The Rail Tail Tremolo is a full contact, dive-only tremolo designed to retrofit your existing Strat-style 6-point tremolo with no modifications to your guitar; a clever design merging the feel and reliability of a hardtail bridge with the flexibility of a tremolo system.

Computer designed and precision-machined, the Rail Tail achieves maximum performance without compromising comfort or feel while offering a stunning modern look rooted in its vintage predecessors.

Its unique features allow for adjustability to fit a variety of guitar bodies and for an easy DIY installation.

Unlike the original tremolo design that rocks on a bevel located under the screw heads, the Rail Tail tremolo plate rotates around a precision rail that is mounted directly to the guitar body. The plate cradles the entire rail with precision as if they were one unit improving sound quality and tuning stability. This union also creates a greater breakpoint allowing open strings to maintain pitch when bending another, much like a hardtail.

The tremolo plate consists of slotted string block mounting holes not only for accommodating installation but also allowing the string block to be positioned forward for greater rotational range.

This means diving up to 15 degrees more than conventional tremolo bridges. An advanced string block also consists of game-changing features: Mid-positioned tapered string holes assist in true string saddle contact. Working in alliance with the rail and string block are the direct-to-plate designed string saddles. This entire assembly provides ultimate vibrational energy transfer from the strings to the guitar body resulting in better overall sustain and tonal qualities.