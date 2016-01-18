NAMM 2016: Neunaber Introduces Immerse Reverberator Pedal

Neunaber Audio Effects has announced the launch of the Immerse Reverberator Pedal.

Immerse will preview at the 2016 Winter NAMM Show and be available for purchase in mid-February. The retail price is $225.

The Neunaber Immerse houses eight stellar stereo reverbs, each painstakingly crafted: Wet, hall, plate and spring reverbs, two shimmers, Wet+echo, and Wet+detune. Simply select the effect using the center knob, and the outer four knobs adjust its parameters—fully tailoring the effect to the player's preference.

Delivering unrivaled sound quality and no-nonsense flexibility in a compact footprint, the Immerse can be used with instruments of all types.

Features

Controls for Effect Select, Effect Level, Reverb Depth, Tone and Effect Adjust

Input and output can be used mono or full stereo

Kill Dry switch for parallel effect loops

Switch for trails or normal bypass

High-quality buffered bypass

Analog dry signal for low noise and no latency

Small footprint: 4.6” x 2.9” x 2.0” (116mm x 73mm x 49mm)

Powered by a standard 9V pedal power supply (70 mA minimum, not included)

Designed and manufactured in California.

For more information, visit neunaber.net.

