NAMM 2016: PRS Guitars Private Stock Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Guitars of the Month Program

Two thousand sixteen marks the 20th Anniversary of Private Stock, and PRS is celebrating with the return of the program that started it all: Guitars of the Month.

“At the time [1996], the original Guitars of the Month program was a way for us to experiment with new designs and features.

"To this day, that innovation and specialization is still at the heart of the Private Stock program, and we are very excited to try out some new ideas for our 20th Anniversary,” said Paul Reed Smith, PRS Guitars founder and Managing General Partner.

To that end, the Private Stock team will deliver a unique design each month in limited numbers (which will vary by design), as always featuring the detailed craftsmanship and exquisite materials that define Private Stock.

The January Guitar of the Month is a Private Stock Hollowbody Bass. With an authoritative tone and elegant appearance, this bass is addictive to play and a collector’s piece to be treasured. The 4-string Hollowbody Bass is outfitted with a dual coil Bartolini pickup that is splittable via a push/pull tone control. This pickup design, along with the center block/hollow wing construction, delivers an airy, deep tone with strong lows and plenty of top-end definition.

The “January” Private Stock Hollowbody Bass also features exquisite woods and inlays from the Private Stock Vault, including a quilted maple top and swamp ash back, curly maple neck with ebony fretboard and mother of pearl birds, and an ebony headstock veneer with mother of pearl Private Stock Eagle and “January” engraved banner.

The body is finished with high-gloss nitro, while the 30.25” scale length neck sports a 10” radius and satin nitro finish that plays comfortably and fast. Six of these guitars will be made for January 2016, commemorating Private Stock’s 20th Anniversary.

The original Guitars of the Month were cased between December 1994 and March 1996. They provided the opportunity to experiment with new ideas and led directly to the creation of the Private Stock program with the first “official” Private Stock instrument casing on April 19, 1996.

For more on the Guitars of the Month and the Private Stock program, visit prsguitars.com

