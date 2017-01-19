NAMM 2017: EarthQuaker Devices Releases Space Spiral Modulated Delay

(Image credit: EarthQuaker Devices)

Ohio-based effects pedal manufacturer EarthQuaker Devices has announced the Space Spiral Modulated Delay.

The Space Spiral is an analog-voiced digital delay with 30ms – 600ms of delay time and a variable waveshape LFO affecting the repeated signal.

EarthQuaker says the Space Spiral is “. . . a dark and dreamy modulated delay designed to take you across the highways of fantasy. If you are a fan of . . . old oil can delays or . . . well-loved tape delay[s], the Space Spiral is totally going to tickle your tone bone.”

The Space Spiral’s LFO, which modulates the repeats of the delay line, is variable from a “soothing triangle shape” to a “choppy square shape.” EQD encourages users to experiment with the LFO’s “Depth” and “Rate” controls to create unique polyrhythmic modulated delay textures.

The Space Spiral is available at EarthQuaker Devices dealers worldwide on Thursday, January 19.

Space Spiral Features:

30ms – 600ms analog-voiced digital delay

Dark, dreamy, murky delay sounds reminiscent of vintage oil can and tape unit

Variable waveshape LFO affecting delay repeats

True-Bypass

Silent soft-touch switching

All-analog dry signal path

All-digital wet signal path

Lifetime guarantee

MAP: $195 US

Built by the hands of cadets on the red line overload through the starry skies of Akron, Ohio

For more information, visit earthquakerdevices.com and stop by Booth 4296 (Hall C).

For all of Guitar World's 2017 Winter NAMM Show coverage, head here.