NAMM 2017: Ernie Ball Introduces Paradigm Guitar Strings

Ernie Ball is showcasing its revolutionary new Paradigm guitar strings at the 2017 Winter NAMM Show (booth 5440).
Paradigm represents the most advanced string technology ever created—and the first-ever to come with a fully backed guarantee: If Paradigm strings break or rust within 90 days of purchase, Ernie Ball will replace them free of charge.
Retailing for $14.99, Paradigm strings feature superior break-resistance and unparalleled durability while delivering the iconic Slinky tone. The strings feature a combination of Ernie Ball’s proprietary Everlast nanotreatment coupled with a breakthrough plasma process that further enhances the corrosion resistance like never before. They come in a variety of Ernie Ball’s most popular gauges for both electric and acoustic.
Over the course of the past few months, Ernie Ball has been offering guitarists the opportunity—and challenge—to beta-test Paradigm. Among those who tried—and failed—to break the strings are Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Dream Theater’s John Petrucci.
Check out the proof below:
JOHN PETRUCCI
KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD
