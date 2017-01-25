NAMM 2017: Gretsch Announces New Electromatic Center Block Model

(Image credit: Gretsch Guitars)

Gretsch has refreshed its Electromatic Collection G5622T Center Block Double Cutaway with Bigsby with new features and finishes, and also added new finishes to its popular Streamliner Collection. From the company:

Alive and loud, Electromatic Center Block guitars are designed for that pure and powerful Gretsch sound at high volume.

Painstakingly crafted with essential Gretsch sound, style and playability, these all-new guitars deliver the fearless and electrifying authenticity that has set Gretsch apart for decades.

The G5622T Electromatic Center Block Double Cutaway with Bigsby features a chambered spruce center block for dynamic resonance, high gain power and lightweight comfort. Also equipped with dual Super HiLo’Tron humbucking pickups that deliver bold, dynamic and articulate tone with enhanced sonic punch. Other features include master volume control with treble bleed circuit, Graph Tech Nubone nut, Bigsby B70 vibrato and smaller, late ‘50s bound headstock,

Available in Georgia Green, Vintage Orange, Walnut and Black.

Offering a brave new sound at an affordable price, the Streamliner Collection was designed for powerful sound and versatile playability with spectacular vintage Gretsch style. The secret to the Streamliner’s bold sound is the Broad’Tron humbucking pickup. Specifically designed for the Streamliner, this high-output pickup spawns robust lows, pristine highs and a throaty midrange for a unique tone that blends well with other instruments in a band context. New for 2017, Gretsch expands this popular collection with additional color options.

The G2420 Streamliner Hollow Body with Chromatic II Tailpiece is now available in Black, while the G2420T Streamliner Hollow Body with Bigsby is now offered in Walnut Stain. Big, bold and righteous, the Streamliner Single Cutaway Hollow Body is designed for the modern guitarist who yearns for something beyond the norm. A commanding guitar for soulful players, the G2420’s full-body sound and elegant style are perfect for straight ahead jazz, R&B, funk or rockabilly.

Each hollow body model features Broad’Tron humbucking pickups, neck and bridge pickup volume controls, master tone control, master volume control and three-way pickup switching, fast-playing 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard with elegant pearloid block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets, and a white-bound nato neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile.

The G2420T is equipped with a Bigsby-licensed B60 vibrato tailpiece, while the G2420 comes with a stylish Gretsch Chromatic II tailpiece. Both are paired with an Adjusto-Matic bridge with secured rosewood base and synthetic bone nut. Also boasts classic eye-catching style with vintage-style gold control knobs, F Holes, elegant two-ply white and black body binding, slick-looking nickel hardware, arched laminated maple construction and single-ply black pickguard with Gretsch logo.

The G2622 Streamliner Center Block with V-Stoptail is now available in Black, while the G2622T Streamliner Center Block with Bigsby is now offered in Aged Brooklyn Burst.

Brash and feedback-resistant thanks to the spruce center block, the Center Block Double Cutaway guitars offer more performance, more style and most importantly, more volume. Features include the high-output Broad’Tron humbucking pickup, along with neck and bridge pickup volume controls, master tone control, master volume control, three-way pickup switching, fast-playing 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard with elegant pearloid block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets and white-bound nato neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile.

The G2622T is equipped with a Bigsby-licensed B70 vibrato tailpiece, while the G2622 features the Gretsch “V” stoptail tailpiece. Both are paired with the Adjusto-Matic bridge with an anchored base and synthetic bone nut. The Center Block models also offer vintage-style gold-painted control knobs, F Holes, elegant two-ply white and black body binding, slick-looking nickel hardware, single-ply black pickguard with Gretsch logo and arched laminated maple construction.

Lastly, the G2655 Streamliner Center Block Jr. with V-Stoptail now comes inTorino Green while the G2655T Streamliner Center Block Jr. with Bigsby is available in Golddust.

Easy to play while rocking out thanks to its smaller body, the Center Block Junior models feature a lightweight spruce center block that runs the length of the body, reinforcing the top while eliminating undesired feedback for volume-friendly performance. Its sonic power is harnessed and shaped by the traditional Gretsch control layout—neck and bridge pickup volume controls, a master tone control, master volume control and three-way pickup switching.

A fast-playing 12”-radius rosewood fingerboard with elegant pearloid block inlays and 22 medium jumbo frets sits atop the white-bound nato neck with a thin “U”-shaped profile—ideal for chord work or fiery riffing.

The G2655T comes with a Bigsby-licensed B50 vibrato tailpiece to add shimmer and expression, while the G2655 model features a Gretsch “V” stoptail tailpiece. Both are paired with an Adjusto-Matic bridge with anchored base and synthetic bone nut, providing astounding tuning stability and accurate, slip-free intonation. Also boasts eye-catching classic looks with vintage-style black control knobs, F Holes, elegant two-ply white and black body binding, slick-looking nickel hardware, single-ply black pickguard with Gretsch logo and arched laminated maple construction.

For more information, visit gretschguitars.com.