NAMM 2017: Gretsch Expands Vintage Select Edition with New Solidbody Models

Gretsch has expanded its Vintage Select Edition with new solidbody models. From the company:

Inspired by the pivotal and prolific years of Gretsch’s 1950s and early Sixties golden age, Vintage Select Edition guitars are designed for the player who appreciates the finest in musical instrument heritage.

New for 2017, Gretsch expands its vintage-inspired, upscale instruments with three new Duo Jet guitars, a Silver Jet, a Firebird Jet and a Penguin—all equipped with TV Jones pickups, Gretsch “Squeezebox” PIO capacitors, aged binding and inlays, thick vintage pickguards and model-specific features and appointments that capture the essence of each model-year.



G6128T-53 Vintage Select ’53 Duo Jet with Bigsby

The G6128T-53 Vintage Select ’53 Duo Jet with Bigsby rocks Gretsch’s ‘50s legacy with a finely crafted new take on one of the company’s first and dearest solid body models.

The Duo Jet debuted in 1953 as Gretsch’s flagship “solid body” guitar, although its signature power and punch came from its chambered mahogany design, which magnifies harmonic richness by letting air resonate between the top and body for livelier and more articulate tone.

That’s all offered on this original-era beauty, along with special touches including the rare Gretsch “script” headstock logo and dual TV Jones T-Armond pickups that keenly replicate the vintage DynaSonic sound.

Also features a compensated aluminum bridge with Bigsby B3CCB vibrato tailpiece, treble bleed circuit, “Squeezebox” PIO capacitors, aged white angled pickguard, aged fingerboard inlays and aged body and neck binding.



G6128T-57 Vintage Select ’57 Duo Jet with Bigsby

In smartly stylish Cadillac Green with gold hardware, the new G6128T-57 Vintage Select ’57 Duo Jet with Bigsby recalls Gretsch’s golden age legacy to perfection.

The Duo Jet is the flagship Gretsch “solid body” guitar, introduced in the 1950s and packing signature power and punch from its chambered mahogany body, which magnifies harmonic richness by letting air resonate between the top and body for livelier and more articulate tone. In 1957, Gretsch produced a very small run of Duo Jets in handsomely uptown Cadillac Green with gold hardware, which is exactly what is offered here, along with dual TV Jones T-Armond pickups that replicate the vintage DynaSonic sound.

Other premium features include 1957 specs and appointments such as a Synchro-Sonic bridge with Bigsby B3CBDE vibrato tailpiece, treble bleed circuit, “Squeezebox” PIO capacitors, aged fingerboard inlays, aged body and neck binding and gold banjo armrest.



G6128T-59 Vintage Select ’59 Duo Jet with Bigsby

Honoring Gretsch flagship “solid body” guitar, the new G6128T-59 Vintage Select ’59 Duo Jet with Bigsby delivers signature power and punch from its chambered mahogany construction, which magnifies harmonic richness by letting air resonate between the top and body for livelier and more articulate tone. 1959 marked the first year that Filter’Tron pickups appeared on the Jet, and the dual TV Jones Classic pickups replicate that unmistakable vintage Filter’Tron sound to fabulous sonic effect.

Other premium features include 1959 specs and appointments such as a Space Control bridge with pinned ebony base, Bigsby B3CB vibrato tailpiece, treble bleed circuit, “Squeezebox” PIO capacitors, aged white pickguard, aged fingerboard inlays and aged body and neck binding.



G6129T-59 Vintage Select ’59 Silver Jet with Bigsby

The new G6129T-59 Vintage Select ’59 Silver Jet with Bigsby pays sparkling homage to Gretsch’s golden era legacy.

The Silver Jet is the time-honored silver-sparkle version of the Gretsch flagship Duo Jet, with signature power and punch coming from its chambered mahogany construction, which magnifies harmonic richness by letting air resonate between the top and body for livelier and more articulate tone. Filter’Tron pickups first appeared on the Jet in 1959, and the dual TV Jones Classic pickups on this glittering and futuristic ‘50s era beauty reproduce the unmistakable vintage Filter’Tron sound with sterling tonal accuracy.

Other premium features include 1959 specs and appointments such as a classic silver-sparkle top, Space Control bridge with pinned ebony base, Bigsby B3CB vibrato tailpiece, treble bleed circuit, “Squeezebox” PIO capacitors, aged fingerboard inlays and aged body and neck binding.



G6131T-62 Vintage Select ’62 Jet Firebird with Bigsby

The early 1960s saw the double-cut Jet get a black back, a zero-fret and gold hardware. As previously, its signature power and punch came from chambered mahogany construction, which magnifies harmonic richness by letting air resonate between the top and body for livelier and more articulate tone. That’s all offered with the new G6131T-62 Vintage Select ’62 Jet Firebird, along with TV Jones Classic pickups that replicate that vintage Filter’Tron sound to fabulous sonic effect.

This fiery tone machine also features 1962 specs and appointments such as a Space Control bridge with pinned ebony base, Bigsby B3G vibrato tailpiece, treble bleed circuit, “Squeezebox” PIO capacitors, aged fingerboard inlays, aged body and neck binding and a Vintage Firebird Red finish with gold hardware.



G6134T-58 Vintage Select ’58 Penguin with Bigsby

The G6134T-58 Vintage Select ’58 Penguin with Bigsby offers a finely crafted take on the rarest of Gretsch birds.

1958 saw Gretsch’s venerable Penguin guitar decked out with a pair of Filter’Tron pickups, complementing the signature sound of its chambered mahogany body, which magnifies harmonic richness by letting air resonate between the top and body for livelier and more articulate tone. The dual TV Jones Classic pickups on this gorgeous Antarctic baby in Vintage White replicate that unmistakable vintage Filter’Tron sound to fabulous sonic effect.

Other premium features include 1958 specs and appointments such as a Space Control bridge with pinned base, Bigsby B3G vibrato tailpiece, treble bleed circuit, “Squeezebox” PIO capacitors and gold sparkle body and neck binding.

