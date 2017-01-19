NAMM 2017: Ibanez Introduces Limited Edition Curly Maple Premium Models

(Image credit: Ibanez Guitars)

Ibanez is introducing two new RG models designed for the serious, experienced lead guitarist.

As part of the acclaimed Premium Series, the RG6PCMLTD, and its 7-string companion model, the RG7PCMLTD, are high-performance electric guitars with distinctive features designed to inspire and bring out the best in a player.

Both models feature a stunning curly maple top, on a swamp ash body, with classic white body binding. A slim-grip, 11-piece Wizard neck sports a curly maple fretboard fitted with durable stainless steel frets for a brighter tone.

Both guitars include case. Ibanez Premium series instruments are manufactured by dedicated craftsman, using select tone woods, high-profile electronics and sophisticated hardware.

RG6PCMLTD

• Wizard 11pc wenge/maple/purpleheart/bubinga neck

• Curly maple (3.5mm) top/swamp ash body

• Curly maple fretboard w/ Mother of Pearl off-set dot inlay

• Luminescent side dot inlay

• Jumbo Stainless Steel frets w/Premium fret edge treatment

• DiMarzio Air Norton (H) neck pickup

• DiMarzio True Velvet (S) middle pickup

• DiMarzio The Tone Zone (H) bridge pickup

• Gotoh MG-T locking machine heads

• Edge-Zero ll w/ZPS3Fe tremolo bridge

• Cosmo Black Hardware

• Case included

• Colors: Blue Reef Gradation (BRG) Sunset Red Gradation (SRG)

LIST: $1,928.88

RG7PCMLTD

• Wizard 11pc wenge/maple/purpleheart/bubinga neck

• Curly maple (3.5mm) top/swamp ash body

• Curly maple fretboard w/ Mother of Pearl off-set dot inlay

• Luminescent side dot inlay

• Jumbo Stainless Steel frets w/Premium fret edge treatment

• DiMarzio PAF7 (H) neck pickup

• DiMarzio PAF7 (H) bridge pickup

• Gotoh MG-T locking machine heads

• Edge-Zero ll-7 w/ZPS3Fe tremolo bridge

• Cosmo Black Hardware

• Case included

• Color: Twilight Black Gradation (TKG)

LIST: $2,066.55

For more information, visit ibanez.com.

