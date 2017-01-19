NAMM 2017: Ibanez Introduces Limited Edition Curly Maple Premium Models

Ibanez is introducing two new RG models designed for the serious, experienced lead guitarist.
As part of the acclaimed Premium Series, the RG6PCMLTD, and its 7-string companion model, the RG7PCMLTD, are high-performance electric guitars with distinctive features designed to inspire and bring out the best in a player.
Both models feature a stunning curly maple top, on a swamp ash body, with classic white body binding. A slim-grip, 11-piece Wizard neck sports a curly maple fretboard fitted with durable stainless steel frets for a brighter tone.
Both guitars include case. Ibanez Premium series instruments are manufactured by dedicated craftsman, using select tone woods, high-profile electronics and sophisticated hardware.
RG6PCMLTD
• Wizard 11pc wenge/maple/purpleheart/bubinga neck
• Curly maple (3.5mm) top/swamp ash body
• Curly maple fretboard w/ Mother of Pearl off-set dot inlay
• Luminescent side dot inlay
• Jumbo Stainless Steel frets w/Premium fret edge treatment
• DiMarzio Air Norton (H) neck pickup
• DiMarzio True Velvet (S) middle pickup
• DiMarzio The Tone Zone (H) bridge pickup
• Gotoh MG-T locking machine heads
• Edge-Zero ll w/ZPS3Fe tremolo bridge
• Cosmo Black Hardware
• Case included
• Colors: Blue Reef Gradation (BRG) Sunset Red Gradation (SRG)
LIST: $1,928.88
RG7PCMLTD
• Wizard 11pc wenge/maple/purpleheart/bubinga neck
• Curly maple (3.5mm) top/swamp ash body
• Curly maple fretboard w/ Mother of Pearl off-set dot inlay
• Luminescent side dot inlay
• Jumbo Stainless Steel frets w/Premium fret edge treatment
• DiMarzio PAF7 (H) neck pickup
• DiMarzio PAF7 (H) bridge pickup
• Gotoh MG-T locking machine heads
• Edge-Zero ll-7 w/ZPS3Fe tremolo bridge
• Cosmo Black Hardware
• Case included
• Color: Twilight Black Gradation (TKG)
LIST: $2,066.55
For more information, visit ibanez.com.
