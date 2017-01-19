NAMM 2017: Jackson Guitars Releases New Artist Signature Models

(Image credit: Gretsch Guitars (provided))

Jackson Guitars proudly announces new signature models with Def Leppard’s Phil Collen, Gus G. of Firewind/Ozzy Osbourne, Marty Friedman and Periphery’s Misha Mansoor.

You can read about all the models below and see pics and specs right here.

As the lead guitarist for one of the world’s biggest-selling rock bands, Def Leppard’s Phil Collen has deftly wrung numerous classic riffs from Jackson guitars. It’s impossible to imagine the Eighties and Nineties rock charts—or Jackson history—without him, as he’s been a Jackson endorser since 1986.

Collen’s PC1 Dinky was one of the original Jackson signature instruments, and continues to stand out in modern times with its staple exotic woods and a Jackson Sustainer/Driver. New for 2017, Collen’s revered USA signature models have been refreshed to match his latest tastes and specifications with the new USA Signature Phil Collen PC1 Matte and USA Signature Phil Collen PC1 Satin Stain models.

Both models have a caramelized mahogany body, bolt-on two-piece quartersawn caramelized flame maple neck with hand-rubbed urethane gel on the back and graphite reinforcement, 12”-16”compound radius caramelized flame maple fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets, convenient thumbwheel truss rod butt adjust and licensed Fender Stratocaster headstock.

These guitars also keep Collen’s favored HSS configuration, with DiMarzio DP-152-F (bridge) and HS-2 DP116 (middle) pickups, and a PC1 Sustainer Driver neck pickup. Also equipped with “dome” master volume control, master tone and intensity controls, five-way blade switch, Floyd Rose Original tremolo, and die-cast tuners.

The PC1 Matte comes in Satin Gray or Matte Blue Frost with black hardware, while the PC1 Satin Stain is available in Transparent Amber, Transparent Blue, Au Natural, Transparent Black, Transparent Red or Transparent Green with satin gold hardware.

Gus G. has spent the past decade affirming his status as one of metal’s reigning guitar virtuosos. He has recorded more than a dozen studio albums, has established himself as an acclaimed solo artist, and has also managed to find time to perform worldwide with acts as diverse as Arch Enemy, Dream Evil and his own band, Firewind. He’s also been Ozzy Osbourne’s guitarist since being personally handpicked by the heavy metal legend in August 2009, thus continuing a long-cherished tradition of Jackson-wielding Ozzy Osbourne guitarists dating all the way back to Randy Rhoads and the company’s 1980 founding.

Jackson pays homage to the Greek Metal God with three new signature models that offer a new take on one of Jackson’s original avant-garde body shapes.

USA Signature Gus G. Star

A stylish and heavy-sounding axe, the USA Signature Gus G. Star offers premium features such as an alder Star body, one-piece through-body quartersawn maple neck with satin urethane back finish, graphite reinforcement rods and scarf joint, 12” radius fully bound rosewood fingerboard with 24 custom jumbo frets, Jackson’s pointed 6-in-line headstock and the option of a Gus G. logo in mother of pearl at the 12th fret.

A pair of active humbucking Seymour Duncan Gus G.

Signature Blackouts power this pointed-machine with thick, meaty and towering tone, that can be controlled by a master volume dial and three-way toggle pickup selector switch. Its TonePros adjustable Tune-O-Matic style bridge with Gotoh stop tailpiece, bone nut and Sperzel locking tuners work in tandem to provide outstanding tuning stability and durability. Available in Satin White with Black Pinstripes or Satin Black with White Pinstripes, the USA Gus G. Star bears brooding black hardware and comes in a hardshell case.

X Series Signature Gus G. Star

The X Series Signature Gus G. Star features a mahogany body with a one-piece through-body maple neck stabilized by a pair of graphite reinforcement rods and scarf joint, and a 12” radius rosewood bound fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkin inlays.

A pair of Seymour Duncan Gus G. Signature Blackouts power this pointed machine, with a single master volume control and three-way toggle switch to shape and refine tone. Also equipped with a Jackson compensated and adjustable bridge with anchored tailpiece, black hardware and Jackson pointed 6-in-line headstock.

Available in Satin Black with White Pinstripes and Satin White with Black Pinstripes.

JS Series Signature Gus G. Star JS32

The most affordable option for Gus G.’s new signature series, the Gus G. Star JS32 features a poplar body, one-piece bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint, and a 12”-16” compound radius bound rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays.

It’s fueled by Jackson high-output humbucking pickups, with a single volume control and three-way toggle switch to shape tone. Also features a Jackson® radius compensated TOM-style bridge with anchored tailpiece, black hardware and a Jackson pointed 6-in-line headstock. Available in Satin Black with White Pinstripes and Satin White with Black Pinstripes.

One of the most influential and respected players in the world, Marty Friedman’s impactful and game-changing contributions to heavy metal and guitar in general continue to inspire generations of musicians and music fans to this day. He defined modern guitar playing with Jason Becker in Cacophony, was a key element in the wildly successful rise of thrash pioneers Megadeth, and with his “Marty-esque” improvisations and exotic fusion of Eastern and Western music, has achieved global success with his 12 solo albums.

Jackson is incredibly proud and honored to continue a longstanding relationship with Friedman by collaborating with the virtuoso on the all-new USA Signature Marty Friedman MF-1 and X Series Marty Friedman MF-1 signature models.

USA Signature Marty Friedman MF-1

This 24.75”-scale signature guitar is loaded with premium features to match the demanding needs of an elite and intricate player like Friedman, including a mahogany body with 3/4” plain maple top, one-piece mahogany set-neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint, and a bound 12” radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 wide medium jumbo frets and mother of pearl block inlays.

Dual Marty Friedman EMG MF signature humbucking pickups power this single cutaway guitar, delivering a sound that sings as well as screams. Also equipped with two volume and two tone white speed knob controls as well as a three-way toggle switch to wrangle all of the subtle nuances out of the guitar's tone, while a TonePros adjustable Tune-O-Matic Style bridge with Gotoh® stop tailpiece and Schaller® locking tuners provide state-of-the-art tuning stability and sustain.

Available in Gloss Black with White Bevels, black hardware and Jackson’s reverse 3x3 (3 over, 3 under) AT-1 headstock. Hardshell case included.

X Series Signature Marty Friedman MF-1

This 24.75”-scale X Series signature model is also loaded with great features, but at a more affordable price. Features include a mahogany body with 3/4” plain maple top, one-piece mahogany set-thru neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint, bound 12” radius rosewood fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and pearloid block inlays.

Marty Friedman dual EMG MF signature humbucking pickups deliver a sound that sings and screams. Equipped with two volume and two tone dome-style controls as well as a three-way toggle switch to wrangle all of the subtle nuances out of the guitar's tone. Also features a Jackson compensated and adjustable bridge and die-cast locking tuners for increased sustain and tuning stability.

Available in Gloss Black with White Bevels, black hardware and a reverse Jackson 3x3 (3 over, 3 under) AT-1 headstock.

Djent forefather and speed demon Misha Mansoor has gained widespread acclaim as the mastermind behind the axe-centric progressive metal band Periphery. He’s known to impress the most discerning of metal fans with his steadfast, fleet-fingered technique, and his personally designed collection of Jackson signature Juggernaut instruments is sure to set any shredder’s tone ablaze.

For 2017, Jackson adds new Pro Series versions of his Juggernaut models, offering many similar features as his U.S.A. model with a price tag that is easier on the wallet.

Pro Series Signature Misha Mansoor Juggernaut HT6

The Pro Juggernaut HT6 features a basswood body, one-piece bolt-on maple speed neck with graphite reinforcement and wrap-around heel for comfort, 16” flat radius ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets, offset inlay dots, Luminlay side-dots, and convenient thumb wheel truss rod butt adjust.

Not willing to sacrifice tone, Mansoor spent considerable time working with Jackson to develop new, killer-sounding Jackson MM1 pickups, which can be shaped with a master volume and master tone control with push/pull select and five-way blade switch. Also features a Jackson HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge, Jackson die-cast locking tuners, black hardware and reverse Jackson 3x3 (3 over, 3 under) AT-1 headstock. Available in Satin Gun Metal Gray and Satin White.

The Pro Series Misha Mansoor Juggernaut HT7FM shares the same specs as his Juggernaut HT6 but with a few modifications. A 7-string guitar, the HT7FM features a 26.5”-scale length, a striking flame maple top, a Jackson HT7 string-through-body hardtail bridge and reverse Jackson 4x3 (4 over, 3 under) AT-1 headstock. Available in Oceanburst and Charcoal Burst.

