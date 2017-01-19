NAMM 2017: Line 6 Introduces Helix Native Guitar Amp and Effects Modeling Plug-In

(Image credit: Line 6)

Line 6 introduced Helix in 2015. Since then, it has become the best-selling professional-level guitar processor in the world.

Today Line 6 is introducing Helix Native, a world-class guitar processor that offers exactly the same authentic amp and effects modeling in a plug-in format.

Helix Native allows guitarists and engineers to accurately recreate the dynamic sound and feel of vintage tube amps, cabs, mics, and effects in professional DAW environments and can now bring those exact tone to the stage by simply transferring their plug-in preset to their Helix hardware.

“Our 20-year legacy of modeling expertise has led us to create the highest level of realism ever available in a guitar plug-in,” said Marcus Ryle, President, Line 6. “Guitarists worldwide use Helix to create inspiring guitar tones and push the bounds of their creativity. With Helix Native, guitarists and engineers can bring the same powerful tone creation workflow to their DAW of choice.”

The breakthrough Line 6 HX modeling engine uses DSP processing to deliver precision and accuracy that haven’t been previously attainable from modeling plug-ins. Guitarists can recreate the dynamic feel of tube amplifiers and lush sonic footprint of classic effects pedals within the DAW environment, traditionally achievable through “re-amping.”

Patches created in the Helix Native plug-in are compatible with physical Helix hardware, so guitarists can effortlessly take their Helix tones from studio to stage and back again. This workflow only serves to add flexibility and creative freedom for recording and live performance guitarists everywhere. The Helix Native plug-in features broad DAW compatibility, offering 64-bit performance on AAX, AU and VST3 platforms.

A clear, clean and informative UI provides a fast and intuitive tone editing workflow, and delivers a seamless experience with the Helix hardware editor. Like Helix hardware, the Helix Native plug-in supports 3rd party impulse responses (IRs), offering even greater flexibility.

Helix Native will be available in spring 2017. $399 MSRP with special pricing available in the Line 6 online store for owners of Helix, Helix Rack or POD Farm. A fully functional 15-day evaluation version will be available as well. Learn more at line6.com.

