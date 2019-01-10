NAMM 2019: Electro-Harmonix Launches Line of Guitar Strings

Electro-Harmonix has launched its own line of guitar strings at this year's NAMM show.

Made in the United States “by a premiere string manufacturer," the packs feature wound strings that have been precision-wrapped with round nickel-played steel onto a high-carbon hexagon-shaped steel core. The plain strings, in the mean time, are made from the same high-carbon steel as the hex cores.

The new strings are available in three different sets: Super Light (09-42), Regular Light (10-46) and Medium (11-48.) The ball ends are color-coded to make it easy to identify each string.

The price of the string sets has not yet been announced.

For more info on the strings, head on over to ehx.com.