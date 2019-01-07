NAMM 2019: HeadRush Announces New FRFR-108 Powered Cabinet

HeadRush has unveiled its new FRFR-108 Powered Cabinet. at the NAMM show.

The FRFR-108, which is designed for use with guitar and bass amp modelers, features a long-excursion 8-inch two-way speaker, capable of outputting 2000 watts, and weighs in at 20lbs.

It also features a contour EQ switch to cut through muddy stage mixes, a ground-lift switch and an XLR output to send the mix to the front of house or link additional cabinets.

The HeadRush FRFR-108 is available now for $199.

For more on the cabinet, head on over to headrushfx.com.