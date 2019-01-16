NAMM 2019: Vox Announces New VX50 GTV and VX15 GT Amplifiers

NAMM 2019: Vox has announced the new VX50 GTV and VX15 GT amplifiers, the latest additions to the company’s VX Series.

Featuring Vox’s proprietary Virtual Element Technology, the company is touting the VX50 GTV and VX15 GT as its most accurate and realistic amp models to date. Included in the VX amplifiers is a life-like recreation of the classic AC30, as well as a variety of the most coveted tube and boutique amp models.

The new amps also boast a selection of eight effects, including four types of modulation and delay/reverb. Additionally, the VX50 GTV is equipped with Nutube, Korg’s state-of-the-art technology that delivers the feeling and tone of a classic vacuum tube amp.

For more information, head over to voxamps.com.