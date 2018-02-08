New and Cool: Fender Pro Junior IV Amp

(Image credit: Fender)

The brand-new Fender Pro Junior IV includes upgrades that make this classic amplifier even more desirable for guitarists that crave remarkably touch-sensitive dynamic response. The 15-watt Pro Junior IV adds a modified volume circuit and a classic tweed appearance to this workhorse amp. The Pro Junior IV also includes a 10–inch Jensen P10R speaker for tight, well-balanced output with plenty of high-end sparkle.

The modified volume circuit breaks up more gradually, allowing precise gain adjustment to make tones that range from immaculately clean to devilishly mean, and offering tighter bass with improved definition when overdriven. Its stage-ready style features a lacquered tweed covering, vintage-style Fifties grille cloth, chrome control panel with red jewel light and a leather handle, giving it an unmistakable classic Fender amp look and vibe.

Reliable, flexible and pedal-friendly, the Pro Junior IV is a welcome addition to any electric guitarist’s amp collection.

STREET PRICE: $499.99

