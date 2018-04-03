New and Cool: Harmony Guitars Silhouette, Rebel and Jupiter

(Image credit: Harmony Guitars)

Harmony Guitars returns with a thoughtfully crafted new range of guitars that are reminiscent of the company’s past—but revamped for the modern player. The new lineup includes the Harmony Silhouette, Rebel and Jupiter guitars, which combine inspired shapes from iconic Harmony guitars with brand-new electronics and premium hardware. The guitars feature custom-voiced Harmony gold foil pickups, high-quality tonewoods, improved bolt-on construction and beautiful body contours and arm rests for an enhanced playing experience. Harmony will be producing these guitars in Kalamazoo, Michigan, along with a range of new combo amps, cabs, heads and a reissue of the classic 8418 Harmony amp.

STREET PRICES: TBA

harmony.co