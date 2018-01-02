New and Cool: Ibanez AVN11 Acoustic Guitar

(Image credit: Ibanez)

The Ibanez AVN11 acoustic guitar is part of Ibanez’s Artwood Vintage series, which borrows the best features from highly desired vintage instruments. The AVN11 has a parlor body shape and provides a full-bodied low-end and smooth sustain in the treble notes, which are common characteristics of vintage guitars.

The acoustic features a Solid Caucasian Spruce top that is “Thermo Aged” through torrefaction, making the tone wood lighter, harder and more stable. The process approximates the tonal characteristics of wood that has dried for decades and provides dynamic response and a louder sound. The guitar also features a semi-gloss antique brown sunburst finish, mahogany back and sides, Thermo Aged Spruce X bracing, a mahogany satin finish “Soft-V” shape neck, Ovangkol bridge and fretboard with gold mother of pearl dot inlays, cream binding with herringbone purfling, bone nut and saddle, and antique nickel finish tuners with oval knobs.

LIST PRICE $749.99

ibanez.com