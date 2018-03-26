New and Cool: Ibanez Nu Tube Screamer

(Image credit: Ibanez)

The Ibanez Nu Tube Screamer is a pairing of Ibanez’s Tube Screamer with Korg’s Nu tube technology, which culminates in an overdrive with exceptional dynamics, improved sensitivity and natural tube-like compression. The pedal incorporates a Nu tube directly into its circuitry. The Nu tube, by the way, is a revolutionary new take on the preamp tube that draws far less power than a traditional vacuum tube and has a much longer lifespan of 30,000 hours. It accomplishes all of this while providing the same warmth and dynamics of conventional tubes.

The Nu Tube Screamer features Drive, Tone and Level controls, plus a Mix control, which allows for balancing the clean and overdriven signal. The pedal also can be run with 9 or 18V power, with 18V providing increased headroom and gain.

LIST PRICE: $357.13

ibanez.com