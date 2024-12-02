I’m shocked by how many newly launched guitars, amps and pedals are discounted this Cyber Monday – including my favorite electric guitar release of the year

You know the drill by now: Cyber Monday is a time for retailers to blow out old stock and under-appreciated gear – the stuff no-one wants. Or is it?

For 2024, we’re seeing more newly launched gear than ever receive almighty discounts. Certainly, I’ve been reporting on Cyber Monday deals for seven years, and I can’t remember ever seeing this many recent launches on offer at the same time.

Consider me shocked – and excited. Excited because my favorite electric guitar launch of the year has received a $200 discount: Yamaha’s Pacifica Standard Plus.

The Indonesian-built version of the company’s new flagship HSS model was launched in January alongside the Japan-built Pacifica Professional – but as my colleague and expert reviewer Dave Burrluck noted, the specification is identical to the more expensive version.

I raved about the new Pacificas when I got hands-on at the NAMM 2024 trade show, and my opinion hasn’t changed since: these are the best HSS Superstrats you can buy for the money.

Yamaha PACS+12 Pacifica Standard Plus Electric: was US$1,349 now US$1,149 at Sweetwater Sound Yamaha's new flagship Pacifica is the best HSS Superstrat you can buy for the money, offering boutique style, playability and tone on a budget. In our review, we dubbed it "near-perfect" owing to its big-name components and flawless playability. This model was only launched in January, so to find $200 knocked off the asking price is a genuinely rare deal. Stock is limited, so act fast – you'd be hard pressed to find a better guitar for the money.

But we’re seeing other surprise discounts on fresh gear, too: the near-perfect PRS NF3, $120 off. Three of Boss’ most feature-packed delay pedals, all nearly half off. Positive Grid’s freshly launched Spark 2 reduced. Heck, there’s even a $200 discount on a Fender Stratocaster from the company’s spanking new Player II line.

I’ve rounded up the best deals on all-new gear below – and for more bargains, check out our guide to the best Cyber Monday guitar deals.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fender Player II Stratocaster: was $799 $599

The Player II lineup revamps Fender's most popular guitar line with fresh looks, the return of rosewood and rolled fingerboard edges for maximum comfort. The range only launched in July, so we weren't expecting to see any deals this Cyber Monday, but Musician's Friend has this limited-edition Strat in British Racing Green for just $599 (that's $200 off) – and an HSS version in Ocean Turquoise for $649. We've already seen a couple of Player II deals sell out, so trust us: these won't last long.

PRS SE NF3: was US$799 now US$679.15 at Guitar Center You can save $120 off the PRS SE NF3 list price at Guitar Center this weekend. The model brought something genuinely new to the S-style table earlier this year, with its unique Narrowfield hum-canceling pickups and 25” scale-length – and was described as coming “dangerously close” to the firm’s hallowed US builds. Use the saving to make some minor mods and you’ll have a serious player on your hands...

Donner Hush-X: was US$349.99 now US$279.99 at Amazon The Donner Hush-X seriously impressed us as a travel guitar and silent practice solution when it was reviewed in January 2024, scoring 4.5/5 stars. It’s got a full scale-length, sounds great plugged-in and this is by far the best price we’ve seen on it – so if you’ve been thinking about bagging a travel instrument, this could be a great choice.

Squier Debut Stratocaster: was US$119.99 now US$99.99 at Amazon Squier’s Debut Stratocaster was created at an ultra-low price point in order to take on Amazon’s cheap guitar sellers at their own game. At $119.99, it is the most affordable Strat in the Fender line-up and now, for the first time ever, the price has dropped below $100 for Cyber Weekend. This is the first and only discount we’ve seen on the Debut Strat, so it’s looking like a genuinely good deal, albeit for a limited window...

Line 6 HX One: was $299 now $249

The HX One has only been around for a year, but Line 6 has seen fit to give it a tidy discount for Cyber Monday. The HX One is essential as that 'do-all' pedal for your 'board – in our review, we called it "a bargain for a complete collection of effects that most guitarists will never grow tired of", and that was at the original price of $299. Given that, $249 for a pedal that can handle pretty much any effect you can imagine, all in a compact chassis, is the best gift you can give your pedalboard this year.

Sweetwater Boss Katana sale: save up to $150

Sweetwater has extended its sale on its Boss Katana collection, meaning you can still save up to $130 on selected guitar amps and $150 on some bass amps. And, as an added bonus, there are also savings to be made on the new Gen 3 models, which we can't rate highly enough. There truly hasn’t been a better time to snag a bargain on the world’s best-selling amplifier range. Stock will likely be limited and we don’t see these prices sticking around for long.

Positive Grid Spark 2: was US$299 now US$279 at Positive Grid Despite having only been released mere months ago, Positive Grid have seen fit to discount their all-encompassing Spark 2 smart amp with a cheeky $20 discount. Packing a built-in looper, more amps and effects than you can shake a stick at, as well AI tone generation and powerful practice tools, it's a cutting-edge guitar amp that will suit a huge variety of players.

Positive Grid Spark Go: was US$129 now US$99 at Positive Grid A superb mini amp that streaks ahead of the competition. Both the black and pearl editions have a $20 discount on the official PG site at the moment – that's the original pre-order price and a bit of a bargain if you ask us. If you’re short on space and need something compact that still gets loud when you need it to, then we don’t think it comes any better than this incredible mini practice amp.

Peavey Classic 20: was US$999.99 now US$899.99 at Sweetwater Sound The Peavey Classic 20 is one of the best value tube amps on the market, but the latest iteration packs in a ton of connectivity and handy features like power attenuation and USB/XLR outputs. Now you can scoop it up over at Sweetwater – and shave $100 off the usual price.

Boss SDE-3000D Dual Digital Delay: was US$499.50 now US$249.99 at Sweetwater Sound The SDE-3000D is an ultra-compact version of the Roland rack-mounted unit it’s inspired by – ie the king of the 80s digital delay. Sweetwater is currently offering a huge 50% huge discount, meaning you can save $250 with this deal. If you’re after a big upgrade to your current delay, there is no better time to do it. It also scored highly and was described as “world class” in our Boss DSE-3000D review.

IK Multimedia TONEX: was $399, now $299

IK Multimedia's near-perfect TONEX pedal is a key player in the amp modeler market, and thanks to its recent update – which added greater effects potential – it's never been better. AI modeling tech lets you capture the tone of your own gear and take it on the road, while the factory-made presets offer some of the best amp models in the business. A serious competitor for the HX Stomp – and currently $100 cheaper than usual. The TONEX One mini pedal is reduced to $149, too.

TC Electronic Ampworx pedals: $30 off

TC Electronic's Ampworx series of digital modeling pedals was already affordable, but an additional $30 price cut across the range brings them down to $119 each. The six pedals draw from classic designs from the likes of Fender, Marshall, Mesa/Boogie, Peavey and Vox, and all offer channel switching. We called them "flexible workhorses" in our review – so if you only need a couple of amp sounds, this is a cheap way to add modeling to your pedalboard.

Zoom MS-70CDR+ MultiStomp: $149.99, $109.99

Over at Guitar Center, the MS-70CDR+ has got a tasty $40 discount, bringing it to just above the $100 mark. The original Zoom MultiStomps earned something a cult following thanks to their versatility. Small, yet packing a shedload of sounds inside the MultiStomp is the perfect 'Swiss army knife' pedal to add a particular tone or utility to your 'board when you don't want to take up too much room or spend too much money.

Fender Tone Master Pro: was US$1,699.99 now US$1,499.99 at Guitar Center Featuring over 100 amp and effect models, over 6000 Fender-captured impulse responses, a 7-inch color touchscreen, 60-second stereo looper, as well as four effects loops and 10 proprietary footswitches, Fender's flagship amp modeler is among the best in its class – and you can currently save $200 at Guitar Center.

JHS Pedals: 25% off all pedals, now starting at $74

Josh Scott knows tone. The founder of JHS shapes what's hot in the pedal world, but he won't admit just how good this deal is. It covers everything JHS has released, including the brand-new Flight Delay – Scott's take on delay that's versatile but actually easy to use. The blue version has already sold out, but you can still grab a white one if you're quick.

Universal Audio UAFX Pedals: Up to $50 off

Universal Audio’s UAFX range of guitar pedals is comprehensive, to say the least. From single-stomp studio effects emulations to highly-tweakable amp modelers, you’ll find a studio-quality digital audio answer for every question your pedalboard’s currently posing. Via Guitar Center’s sweeping UA Black Friday deals, you can pick up almost all of them at up to $50 off!

HeadRush Core: $799 $699

Possibly the best amp modeler/multi-FX bargain you'll get this Cyber Monday, the HeadRush Core offers a huge range of guitar, bass and vocal models and FX, it can clone your own analog gear, and features a 7" touchscreen for easy operation. Musician's Friend has a $100 discount, bringing the price down to $799.

Positive Grid Spark Link: was US$129 now US$99 at Positive Grid The complicated and bulky nature of some wireless systems is enough to put you off even dipping your toe in the cable-free world. The Spark Link is different. It's discrete, tough as nails, and supremely easy to set up. It was already affordable, but with a further $20 off for a limited time, it's simply irresistible.

Shop more Cyber Monday guitar deals