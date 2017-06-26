Nux Announces Stageman AC50 Acoustic Guitar Amplifier

Nux has announced a new acoustic guitar amplifier, the Stageman AC50.
This two-channel amplifier offers a very rich acoustic guitar sound and vocal tone.
The Stageman AC50 includes a combination 1/4-inch / XLR mic channel input, and both channels have independent EQ and effects. It is equipped with a two-way high sensitive speaker system (1 x 6.5" woofers, 1 x 1" tweeter) for dynamic sounds.
Additional features include an FX Loop, MP3/CD Aux in, plus phono and D.I. out, bringing convenience to players’ daily practice and performance. A wood-textured modern design influenced by vintage amplifiers gives the amplifier a fresh look, and the speaker cover on the front can be easily removed for recording.
The Stageman AC50 also includes a mobile phone application and optional Bluetooth footswitch. With the app or Bluetooth footswitch, players can use built-in drum patterns and a looper function. The Bluetooth connectivity also provides an easy playback interface for your mobile devices. The Stageman AC50 price is listed as $369.99 MAP.
For more information, visit nuxefx.com.
Stageman AC50 Features:
- 2 Channels, Mic Input
- 3-band EQ (Bass, Mid, Treble)
- Chorus and Reverb effect
- 50 watts RMS
- 1 x 6.5-inch Woofer
- 1 x 1-inch Tweeter
- DI out
- 3.5mm (1/8) Aux-in
- FX Loop (SEND/RETURN)
- Separated phase switch
- Built-in Looper
- Built-in Drum Patterns