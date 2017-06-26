Nux Announces Stageman AC50 Acoustic Guitar Amplifier

Nux has announced a new acoustic guitar amplifier, the Stageman AC50.

This two-channel amplifier offers a very rich acoustic guitar sound and vocal tone.

The Stageman AC50 includes a combination 1/4-inch / XLR mic channel input, and both channels have independent EQ and effects. It is equipped with a two-way high sensitive speaker system (1 x 6.5" woofers, 1 x 1" tweeter) for dynamic sounds.

Additional features include an FX Loop, MP3/CD Aux in, plus phono and D.I. out, bringing convenience to players’ daily practice and performance. A wood-textured modern design influenced by vintage amplifiers gives the amplifier a fresh look, and the speaker cover on the front can be easily removed for recording.

The Stageman AC50 also includes a mobile phone application and optional Bluetooth footswitch. With the app or Bluetooth footswitch, players can use built-in drum patterns and a looper function. The Bluetooth connectivity also provides an easy playback interface for your mobile devices. The Stageman AC50 price is listed as $369.99 MAP.

For more information, visit nuxefx.com.

Stageman AC50 Features: