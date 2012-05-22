Oktober Guitars Introduces Wraith Electric Guitar

Oktober Guitars has announced the release of its new Wraith electric guitar.

The Oktober Wraith is available worldwide and can be ordered directly from Oktober Guitars' website.

The guitar features a solid mahogany neck and body, Oktober Blockhead pickups and and a 24¾-scale length and 12-inch radius ebony fretboard inlayed with mother of pearl diamonds.

Standard options include:

Solid mahogany neck and body

Set neck construction

Premium bound ebony fretboard with mother of pearl diamond inlays

24 fret neck

24 ¾” scale

Floyd Rose Special tremolo (non-recessed)

Oktober Blockhead pickups BH1 (bridge) and BH2 (neck)

Form-fitting Oktober hard shell case

Jet Black finish

List price: $1,099.00 US

Factory direct: $599.99 US

For more information visit oktoberguitars.com.