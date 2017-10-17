Olson Guitarworks Pulls Back Curtain on 17-String Guitar

(Image credit: Olson Guitarworks)

Internet guitar guy Jared Dines—who has, on numerous occasions, been featured on this very website—recently commissioned a guitar from Olson Guitarworks. This guitar, though, was not—by any stretch—your typical custom job.

It turns out that Dines requested a single-neck, 17-string guitar. Even more amazingly, Olson Guitarworks seems to have taken the commission in stride. Yesterday, they posted the seemingly completed guitar on their Facebook page.

Dines—for his part—shared the post, promising that a video featuring the guitar will arrive soon.

UPDATE: In a strange twist of events, it seems that Olson Guitarworks, in fact, scammed Dines. The 17-string guitar was in fact produced by a Chinese company for less than a third of what Dines paid for it, and had little to do with Olson Guitarworks, which has since taken down its Facebook page.

Dines elaborates on the scam in the video below.